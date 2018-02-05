Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Senators urge Trump administration to resume Equifax probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 04:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. offices in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic senators and consumer advocates on Monday urged the Trump administration to resume an investigation into how Equifax failed to protect the personal data of millions of consumers after Reuters reported that the head of the U.S. consumer watchdog has pulled back on the existing probe.

In September, Equifax Inc said hackers had stolen personal data it collected on some 143 million Americans.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Mick Mulvaney, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has dialed back the investigation begun by his predecessor, Richard Cordray.

Specifically, sources said Mulvaney has held back from ordering subpoenas against Equifax - a routine step in launching a full-scale probe. Meanwhile, the CFPB has shelved plans for on-the-ground tests of how Equifax protects data, an idea backed by Cordray.

The CFPB also recently rebuffed bank regulators at the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency when they offered to help with on-site examinations of credit bureaus, said two sources familiar with the matter.

"The (Trump) administration should get on the side of consumers and focus on making sure hacks like the #EquifaxBreach don't happen again," tweeted Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat.

Warner and fellow Democrat Elizabeth Warren, both members of the Senate Banking Committee, have proposed reforms that could have cost Equifax hundreds of millions of dollars in fines if they had been in place last year.

Mulvaney is leading the CFPB on a temporary basis, and the Senate will have a say on any long-term replacement.

Senator Sherrod Brown, the highest-ranking Democrat on the banking panel, said Trump should name a permanent CFPB chief now.

"The Administration needs to swiftly nominate a CFPB director who will protect consumers instead of letting well-connected corporations walk away scot-free," Brown said in a statement.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocate for financial protections, said the CFPB should be leading the investigation into the Equifax breach.

"With half of the U.S. population victimized, you think there'd be universal agreement that Equifax should be held accountable for its incompetence," said attorney Chi Chi Wu.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)

By Patrick Rucker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11p U.S. Government Bonds Rally as Stocks Tumble
11:10p TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION : TPPF outlines legal path to full repeal of the Clean Power Plan
11:10p BUREAU OF INDUSTRY AND SECURITY : Commerce Department Moves Against Illicit Iran Aircraft Network BIS Press Release February 5, 2018
11:07p Utilities Slightly Lower as Morgan Stanley Boosts Rating -- Utilities Roundup
11:06p Tech Companies Fall on Risk Aversion, Bitcoin Plunge -- Tech Roundup
11:04p TSX slips to four-and-a-half-month low as global selloff weighs
11:00p Canadian dollar hits near three-week low as stocks, oil slide
11:00p CALL FOR PROPOSALS : “STI for Development: Mainstreaming STI in the Islamic Development Bank Group towards Member Countries”
11:00p UNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : A Global Sharing Network to Strengthen Countries’ Education Data
11:00p WAPA WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION : ​​WAPA, Southline sign participation agreement to develop new transmission line in Southwest​
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : U.S. asset managers shake up equity research as banks cut back
2AIR BERLIN PLC : Ryanair prepares for new battle with pilots as profits rise
3AIRBUS SE : German industrial pay talks progress, deal seen within reach
4SOLVAY : SOLVAY : Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
5UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.