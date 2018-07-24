Seneca Cayuga Bancorp : 39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing Raises Funds

39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing Raises Funds

Generations Bank announced today that the 39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing, in memory of Bob Rosenkrans, raised $8,048.21 for the organization. The annual event took place at the Seneca Falls Country Club on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018. The event benefits from robust sponsor support including primary sponsor Seneca Meadows Landfill.

Mark Benjamin, Community Relations Director remarked 'Seneca Meadows is pleased to partner with Generations Bank to produce this impactful fundraiser each year.'

The funds raised for the American Cancer Society are to be used locally to support the efforts they lead in fighting cancer in our community.

'Just the word, 'cancer' makes many of us cringe, because it has touched so many lives. It's not always life or death, but it is always relevant in our community. We're proud to be in the fight.' noted Menzo Case, President & CEO of Generations Bank.

Save the date for next year's tournament on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Seneca Falls Country Club. We will be doing something special next year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this tournament so stay tuned!

Other sponsors and donors include: Generations Agency, BonaDent, Mittiga Construction, Rosenkrans Farms, Select Eurocars, Ontario Insurance Company, Jolly Masonry, Maybury Rosenkrans Livestock Co. LLC, Rosenkrans Natural Beef, The Martin Group, Jim & Dawn Dickman, ALS/Junell Corp, Herb & Becky Holden, Beardsley Sales, Susan Souhan, Barrett Marine, The Bonadio Group, Caratozzolo Plumbing, D.A.'s Liquors, David Ettman, Fiserv, ITT Gould's Pumps, Downtown Deli, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP, Sessler Companies, Travelers, Vince Sinicropi, CPA, Wilson Press and Wright Beverage.

Raffle items donated by: Generations Bank, Generations Agency, Seneca Falls Country Club, del Lago Resort & Casino, CVDesigns & Boutique, The Gould Hotel, Parkers, 84 Fall St, Downtown Deli, Sinicropi Florists, Thirsty Owl, Dick's Sporting Goods, Simply Created by Susie, and Wright Beverage.

--

About Generations Bank

Generations Bank has partnered with businesses and residents in the Northern Finger Lakes region since its founding in 1870, while maintaining a strong commitment to each and every community in which it operates. The bank is headquartered in Seneca Falls and serves customers from nine retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Waterloo, Geneva, Union Springs, Phelps and Farmington. Generations was named to CNY Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations Bank focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com