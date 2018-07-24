Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seneca Cayuga Bancorp : 39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing Raises Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing Raises Funds

Generations Bank announced today that the 39th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Outing, in memory of Bob Rosenkrans, raised $8,048.21 for the organization. The annual event took place at the Seneca Falls Country Club on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018. The event benefits from robust sponsor support including primary sponsor Seneca Meadows Landfill.

Mark Benjamin, Community Relations Director remarked 'Seneca Meadows is pleased to partner with Generations Bank to produce this impactful fundraiser each year.'
The funds raised for the American Cancer Society are to be used locally to support the efforts they lead in fighting cancer in our community.

'Just the word, 'cancer' makes many of us cringe, because it has touched so many lives. It's not always life or death, but it is always relevant in our community. We're proud to be in the fight.' noted Menzo Case, President & CEO of Generations Bank.

Save the date for next year's tournament on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Seneca Falls Country Club. We will be doing something special next year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this tournament so stay tuned!

Other sponsors and donors include: Generations Agency, BonaDent, Mittiga Construction, Rosenkrans Farms, Select Eurocars, Ontario Insurance Company, Jolly Masonry, Maybury Rosenkrans Livestock Co. LLC, Rosenkrans Natural Beef, The Martin Group, Jim & Dawn Dickman, ALS/Junell Corp, Herb & Becky Holden, Beardsley Sales, Susan Souhan, Barrett Marine, The Bonadio Group, Caratozzolo Plumbing, D.A.'s Liquors, David Ettman, Fiserv, ITT Gould's Pumps, Downtown Deli, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP, Sessler Companies, Travelers, Vince Sinicropi, CPA, Wilson Press and Wright Beverage.
Raffle items donated by: Generations Bank, Generations Agency, Seneca Falls Country Club, del Lago Resort & Casino, CVDesigns & Boutique, The Gould Hotel, Parkers, 84 Fall St, Downtown Deli, Sinicropi Florists, Thirsty Owl, Dick's Sporting Goods, Simply Created by Susie, and Wright Beverage.

--

About Generations Bank

Generations Bank has partnered with businesses and residents in the Northern Finger Lakes region since its founding in 1870, while maintaining a strong commitment to each and every community in which it operates. The bank is headquartered in Seneca Falls and serves customers from nine retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Waterloo, Geneva, Union Springs, Phelps and Farmington. Generations was named to CNY Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations Bank focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com

Disclaimer

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 15:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Play selects Ericsson to accelerate nationwide mobile network expansion in Poland
AQ
05:36pWindstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves 1,000-customer milestone
GL
05:36pLUMIBIRD : Quantel Medical Opens up New Markets with Its Acquisition of ECM’s Medical Activities
BU
05:36pConstellis and lifeline response partnership announced
GL
05:35pGLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS & CLOSURES MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2021 : Analysis by Product, End-User and Region - Bottled Water Leads Growth in Most Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:35pBEST&RSQUO;S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Insurers Increasing Use of Derivatives for Liability Risk Management
BU
05:35pEXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
05:35pKBRA RELEASES REPORT : Rating Ceilings Subvert Fundamental Municipal Credit Analysis
BU
05:34pHARLEY DAVIDSON : profit beats estimates, shares rally
RE
05:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : In-demand Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United in order to salvage his career
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.