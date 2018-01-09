Senet and TrackNet Demonstrate LoRaWAN Location Tracking and Roaming at CES

The Tabs consumer smart home and location solution by TrackNet demonstrated over Senet Low Power Wide Area Network in Las Vegas

Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT) and TrackNet, Inc., a cutting-edge LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider and developer of Tabs, the all-in-one monitoring solution, today announce an interoperability and roaming demonstration highlighting the TrackNet Tabs consumer solution running over Senet’s public Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) in Las Vegas. Roaming between the Senet network and the TrackNet TrackCentral network for Tabs is the first production demonstration of the recently released LoRaWAN specifications in the world, and the first large-scale roaming demonstration using LoRaWAN.

The key to success in the rapidly expanding IoT and Low Power Wide Area Network market is standardization, ecosystem strength, and scalable, cost effective network coverage. The LoRaWAN specification release 1.1 is instrumental in defining roaming and interoperability between different LoRaWAN network deployments. The 1.1 specification was released in October 2017 and Senet and TrackNet are the first to demonstrate roaming per 1.1 in a large-scale deployment. The demonstration of the Tabs solution with the Senet network at CES highlights the ease of interoperability with LoRaWAN which is the key to success for scaling production ecosystem solutions in network deployments around the world. The inside-out deployment model with low cost indoor gateways enabled by Tabs is a critical differentiator for LoRaWAN to enable cost effective and scalable network deployment. A hybrid strategy of low cost indoor gateways mixed with cost effective outdoor elevated point access is critical to the success of LPWAN.

“Senet and TrackNet have been instrumental in the development and definition of LoRaWAN in the US market” says Thorsten Kramp, CTO of TrackNet and co-author of LoRaWAN. “TrackNet and Senet are leaders in the development of advanced features for LoRaWAN such as firmware updates over the air, class-B device support, and roaming.”

“We are proud to demonstrate the latest technology advancements from Senet and TrackNet to showcase the power of LoRaWAN and its interoperability functionality” says Dave Kjendal, CTO of Senet and technical committee lead for LoRaWAN in North America. “LoRaWAN achieved significant growth during 2017 and the rapid advancements delivered by market leaders like Senet and TrackNet will be instrumental in the adoption of IoT solutions at mass scale.”

TrackNet and Senet will be demonstrating at the LoRa Alliance booth at CES, Westgate Resort & Casino | Booth #2121.

TrackNet provides highly scalable LoRaWAN IoT solutions for consumers and industry, focusing on ease of use and unparalleled scalability to enable a new era of exponentially growing LPWAN deployments for a sustainable world. The company's first commercial product is the Tabs all-in-one monitoring system, which demonstrates TrackNet's ability to develop end-to-end solutions including sensors, gateways, network server and apps with optimized user experience. The company is a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance and the TrackNet team has been instrumental in specifying, building, and establishing LoRaWAN and the LoRa Alliance for more than five years.

Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. A contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries.

