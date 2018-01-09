Senet and TrackNet Demonstrate LoRaWAN Location Tracking and Roaming at CES

Senet,
a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service
platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT) and TrackNet,
Inc., a cutting-edge LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider
and developer of Tabs,
the all-in-one monitoring solution, today announce an interoperability
and roaming demonstration highlighting the TrackNet Tabs consumer
solution running over Senet’s public Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)
in Las Vegas. Roaming between the Senet network and the TrackNet
TrackCentral network for Tabs is the first production demonstration of
the recently released LoRaWAN specifications in the world, and the first
large-scale roaming demonstration using LoRaWAN.
The key to success in the rapidly expanding IoT and Low Power Wide Area
Network market is standardization, ecosystem strength, and scalable,
cost effective network coverage. The LoRaWAN specification release 1.1
is instrumental in defining roaming and interoperability between
different LoRaWAN network deployments. The 1.1 specification was
released in October 2017 and Senet and TrackNet are the first to
demonstrate roaming per 1.1 in a large-scale deployment. The
demonstration of the Tabs solution with the Senet network at CES
highlights the ease of interoperability with LoRaWAN which is the key to
success for scaling production ecosystem solutions in network
deployments around the world. The inside-out deployment model with low
cost indoor gateways enabled by Tabs is a critical differentiator for
LoRaWAN to enable cost effective and scalable network deployment. A
hybrid strategy of low cost indoor gateways mixed with cost effective
outdoor elevated point access is critical to the success of LPWAN.
“Senet and TrackNet have been instrumental in the development and
definition of LoRaWAN in the US market” says Thorsten Kramp, CTO of
TrackNet and co-author of LoRaWAN. “TrackNet and Senet are leaders in
the development of advanced features for LoRaWAN such as firmware
updates over the air, class-B device support, and roaming.”
“We are proud to demonstrate the latest technology advancements from
Senet and TrackNet to showcase the power of LoRaWAN and its
interoperability functionality” says Dave Kjendal, CTO of Senet and
technical committee lead for LoRaWAN in North America. “LoRaWAN achieved
significant growth during 2017 and the rapid advancements delivered by
market leaders like Senet and TrackNet will be instrumental in the
adoption of IoT solutions at mass scale.”
TrackNet and Senet will be demonstrating at the LoRa Alliance booth at
CES, Westgate Resort & Casino | Booth #2121.
About TrackNet
TrackNet provides highly scalable LoRaWAN IoT
solutions for consumers and industry, focusing on ease of use and
unparalleled scalability to enable a new era of exponentially growing
LPWAN deployments for a sustainable world. The company’s first
commercial product is the Tabs
all-in-one monitoring system, which demonstrates TrackNet’s ability
to develop end-to-end solutions including sensors, gateways, network
server and apps with optimized user experience. The company is a
contributing member of the LoRa Alliance and the TrackNet team has been
instrumental in specifying, building, and establishing LoRaWAN and the
LoRa Alliance for more than five years. TrackNet has offices in
Switzerland and California, USA. More information is at www.tracknet.io
and Tabs.io.
About Senet, Inc.
Senet is the leader in global Internet of
Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and
enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values
centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to
promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an
open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of
delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. A
contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is dedicated to
supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure,
carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions
across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.
