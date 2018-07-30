Senior Microsoft and Wipro Executive Joins Icertis Executive Team as Chief Evangelist

BELLEVUE, Wash. and BANGALORE, India, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Madhu Khatri as the company's Chief Evangelist. Madhu brings more than 25 years of global legal experience to Icertis and will help evangelize how enterprises can use the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to navigate the increasingly complex contract management challenges created by accelerating business velocity, changing regulatory frameworks and dynamic supply chains.

Madhu will be responsible for driving market understanding of the shifting landscape, communicating the importance of enterprise contract management as a solution, and promoting Icertis' unique vision for transforming the foundation of commerce. She will be the face of Icertis at industry events and conferences, providing insight on the latest trends to enterprises and highlighting the benefits of Icertis' approach to enterprise contract management.

"Companies looking to digitally transform their global contracting footprint need a sage guide who has faced the challenges they are tackling," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Madhu's experience working in the legal departments of innovative global brands and unique perspective on the intersection of technology and legal operations will bring great value to our customers as we continue to rapidly expand and become the contract management platform of the world."

Prior to joining Icertis, Madhu was Associate General Counsel at Microsoft and was the head of Legal and Corporate Affairs for Microsoft's India business. In her role at Microsoft she advised on issues spanning public policy, government relations, compliance and risk mitigation, intellectual property and related litigation matters. Before that, Madhu was the General Counsel at Wipro Ltd. where she was responsible for all legal matters worldwide.

"Icertis has the power to transform how general counsels, the C-Suite and the board effectively manage risks for their companies. In an environment of information overload, Icertis uses the power of technology to distill the germane and remake the way the C-Suite uses strategic contracting information," said Madhu. "The opportunity to join a company that will transform the foundation of commerce was extremely compelling. I am excited to be part of a phenomenal team and join in their passion for making Icertis the contract management platform for the world."

Madhu is the third executive appointment for Icertis in the past month joining other new hires COO Neal Singh and General Counsel Todd Smith.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

