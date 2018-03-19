Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seven Most Popular Analytics Tools Used in Business | Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:18pm CET

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the seven most popular analytics tools used in business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005678/en/

7 Analytics Tools That Every Manager Should Know About (Graphic: Business Wire)

7 Analytics Tools That Every Manager Should Know About (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing importance and demand for data analytics in the market have created many opportunities worldwide. Data-driven organizations consider their data as company assets and use it for gaining a competitive advantage. Successful business analytics depends on various factors like the skilled analysts who have good knowledge of the technologies and the business, quality of data, and an organizational commitment to data-driven decision-making. It becomes slightly tricky to shortlist the top data analytics tools, so Quantzig has listed the seven most popular analytics tools used in business.

According to the analytics tools experts at Quantzig, “With the help of data analytics tools, business managers can easily classify complex data and use them for effective decision making.”

View Quantzig’s comprehensive list of the seven most popular analytics tools used in business

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the seven most popular analytics tools used in business.

Most popular analytics tools used in business

  • Correlation analysis: A statistical tool that helps in identifying the relationship between two different variables and the strength of that relationship. It is mostly helpful when you have a suspicion that there is a relationship between two different variables and you would like to check if your suspicion is correct.
  • Visual analytics: Creating a visual or a graph is the simplest way to analyze data. This combines both data analysis with data visualization and human interaction. This analytics tool is extremely helpful in understanding huge amounts of data.
  • Regression analysis: This analytics tool helps in finding out the relationship between variables. For instance, the price and product demand relationship. If you believe that a variable is influencing another and you want to find whether your hypothesis is right or not, this is the go-to tool.
  • Visit our page, to view the complete list of the seven most popular analytics tools used in business

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

View the complete list of the seven most popular analytics tools used in business blog here:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/7-analytics-tools-modern-business

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aAO SMITH : A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment
PR
10:01aVerizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty
GL
10:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces a Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Who Acquired Straight Path Common Stock
PR
10:01aPGIM REAL ESTATE FINANCE : and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio
BU
10:01aFIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Partners with Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research
BU
10:01aEntrust Datacard Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation
BU
10:01aCLARIANT : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
GL
10:01aDesktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million
BU
10:01aNXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation
GL
09:59aMATERION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.