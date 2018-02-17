Shadows, Hackers, Lasers and Cats Will Challenge Your Brainpower and Dial up the Fun in the New 2018 Learning Games Lineup from ThinkFun

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 17, 2018 – Toy Fair Booth #1919 – ThinkFun®, the award-winning world leader in addictively fun brain games that ignite young minds, today unveiled its 2018 game lineup. Designed to teach critical thinking skills and spark the imagination through fun, hands-on gameplay, the ThinkFun catalog will include a strategy game played in the dark, a coding game focused on cybersecurity, and logic games with real lasers and mischievous cats:

Shadows in the Forest: “Play in the Dark” Strategy Game

Hunker down in a backyard tent or under a fort of blankets because when the lights go out, the fun begins! Shadowlings – scattered across the forest, hiding in the shadows – must all work together to meet under the same tree to defeat the light. One player is the lantern and tries to freeze the “Shadowlings” or other players by casting the light among a forest of trees to reveal their whereabouts. As the light moves, so do the shadows – allowing the Shadowlings to hide among the trees. If the light freezes all the Shadowlings, it wins. If all the Shadowlings make it to the same tree, they win.

- Learning benefits: Strategy, co-operative play and light physics principles.

- Available: May 21, for 2-7 players, ages 8+ with a $24.99 MSRP.

Hacker: Cybersecurity Logic Game

This full-strength coding game aims to inspire tweens and teens to pursue a career in cybersecurity. In Hacker, the player takes on the roles of a programmer, hacker and security engineer! As kids work through three phases, each with 40-levels of challenges, they gain a “security mindset,” a vital skill for designing, building, and testing reliable computer systems.

- Learning benefits: Coding, problem solving, creative thinking, visual perception, reasoning

- Available: July 25, for single players or as a co-operative game, ages 10+ with a $24.99 MSRP.

Cat Crimes: Who’s to Blame Logic Game

A “ThinkFun-ized” whodunnit game with humor, rich illustrations and fun theme because let’s face it, cats are cool! Tangled yarn and a missing bird... which of the six furry friends was responsible for each Cat Crime? With a little problem solving you’ll be able to use paw prints, toy placement and other clues to figure out exactly where each Cat was sitting at the time of the crime. Starts out easy and then, levels up to expert to challenge even the dog-loving dad at home.

- Learning benefits: Logical deduction, reasoning, visualization

- Available: Now, for single or collaborative play for ages 8+with a $12.99 MSRP.

Laser Chess: The Beam Directing Strategy Game

Kids love lasers and we’d love to see more of them playing chess, so we put the two together. Laser Chess is a two-player laser chess-like strategy game where you must eliminate your opponents’ players by hitting their target before they hit yours. When your laser hits their target, YOU WIN! Designed by the inventor of top-selling games Laser Maze® and Khet!

- Learning benefits: Strategy, advanced reasoning skills, light and reflection physics

- Available: Now, for two players, ages 8+ with a $39.99 MSRP.

Now part of 134-year old toy company Ravensburger, after a 2017 acquisition, ThinkFun’s 2018 product line continues to reflect the company’s deep-rooted belief that learning crucial, timeless skills such as logical reasoning and critical thinking can be fun. The games also fit within Ravensburger’s focus on providing high quality products that promote family togetherness and playful development.

“Learning drives everything we do – and every game, brainteaser and puzzle we create at ThinkFun,” says ThinkFun Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Bill Ritchie, “However it’s the infusion of fun that helps spark new thinking, imagination and creativity in young minds. Kids are always up for the challenge and we love seeing them explore unimaginable solutions and new possibilities.”

ThinkFun is also celebrating the induction of its Co-Founder and COO, Andrea Barthello, into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame. Launched in 1985, ThinkFun has since grown to become a market leader in STEM games and puzzles in the U.S. and around the world. Barthello has been an active member of the Toy Industry Association (TIA) for many years, serving three terms on the TIA Board, as well as on numerous committees.

About ThinkFun Inc.

For over 30 years, ThinkFun Inc. has been dedicated to creating games that spark curiosity, cultivate confidence, and nurture life-long learners. Its games encourage interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), while generating excitement for a world of learning through play. Innovation, creativity, value, and fun are the four elements that comprise the development of every game. ThinkFun believes that when you ignite the mind, you change the world —and no better way to do so than through play. For more information, visit ThinkFun.com, @ThinkFun, or facebook.com/ThinkFunGames

About Ravensburger North America

Ravensburger North America (RNA), a division of Ravensburger AG, is a portfolio of award-winning brands with a shared vision to promote playful development at every stage and every age. The RNA family of brands, including Ravensburger, BRIO, Wonder Forge and ThinkFun, offers an expansive line of thoughtfully designed puzzles, games, toys and activities that focus on quality, craftsmanship and encourage individual thoughtful time or shared moments of fun for the entire family.

