Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACQUIRED SHARES AND FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACQUIRED SHARES AND

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets out the "Supplemental announcement on acquired shares and foreign investment" published by Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao as executive Directors; Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang as non-executive Directors; and Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong as independent non-executive Directors.

*

For identification purposes only

Stock code: 600635 Stock abbreviation: Dazhong Public Utilities Number: Lin 2018-026

Bond code: 143500 Bond abbreviation: 18 Public 01

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Supplemental Announcement on Acquired Shares and

Foreign Investment

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and all members of the Board warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and are severally and jointly responsible for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content herein.

As disclosed in the announcement "In relation to Acquired Shares and Foreign Investment" (Number: Lin 2018-025) issued by the Company on 19 May 2018, the Company acquired 100% equity interest of Shanghai Ruyu Energy Investment Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Ruyu") held by Lin Kewen and Lin Leiyuan, among which 89% was held by Lin Kewen and 11% was held by Lin Leiyuan at a consideration of RMB1,077,960,971.51. The Company acquired 49% equity interest of Shanghai Huiran Investment Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Huiran") held by Lin Kewen at a consideration of RMB527,144,474.29.

Jiangyin Tianli Gas Co., Ltd. ("Jiangyin Tianli") is a company based in Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province with urban pipeline gas operation as its principal business. Given that (1) Shanghai Ruyu directly holds 25% equity interest of Jiangyin Tianli, representing RMB29.8750 million in the registered capital of Jiangyin Tianli; (2) Shanghai Huiran directly holds 22.5% equity interest of Jiangyin Tianli, representing RMB26.8875 million in the registered capital of Jiangyin Tianli; (3) Lin Leiyuan holds 1% partnership interest of Jiangyin Shenghongda as its general partner, Shanghai Huiran holds 49% partnership interest of Jiangyin Shenghongda as its limited partner, Jiangyin Shenghongda directly holds 5% equity interest of Jiangyin Tianli (representing RMB5.975 million in the registered capital of Jiangyin Tianli); the Company directly and indirectly holds in aggregate 37.2255% equity interest in Jiangyin Tianli by acquiring the equity interest in Shanghai Ruyu and Shanghai Huiran.

The following are the supplementary disclosures of Jiangyin Tianli Gas Co., Ltd. in the announcement of acquired shares and foreign investment:

1. Summary of Jiangyin Tianli

Name: Jiangyin Tianli Gas Co., Ltd.

Major shareholders:

Shareholders Amount of contribution (10,000 yuan) Proportion of registered capital (%) LAD Limited (HongKong)Co., 29,875,000.00 25.00% Shanghai Ruyu Energy Investment Co. Ltd.* (上海儒 馭能源投資有限公司) 29,875,000.00 25.00% Shanghai Huiran Investment Co., Ltd.* (上海慧冉投資有限 公司) 26,887,500.00 22.50% Jiangsu LAD Group Co.,Ltd* (江蘇利安達集團有限公司) 26,887,500.00 22.50% Jiangyin Shenghongda Equity Investment Company (Limited Partnership)* (江陰升宏達股 權投資企業（有限合夥）) 5,975,000.00 5.00%

Registered address: No. 535 Binjiangxi Road, Jiangyin City Legal representative: Zhang Weizhi

Registered capital: RMB119.5 million

Company Nature: limited liability (Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau and domestic joint venture)

Principal Business: processing and supply of pipeline gas, cylinder compressed natural gas and cylinder liquefied natural gas, etc.

2. Major financial indicators of Jiangyin Tianli for the year of 2016 and 2017

Currency: RMB Unit: Yuan

Item December 31, 2016 (audited) December 31, 2017 (audited) Total assets 1,521,442,212.28 1,707,860,196.26 Total liabilities 760,205,122.82 835,903,893.09 Net assets 761,237,089.46 871,956,303.17 Item January to December, 2016 (audited) January to December, 2017 (audited) Turnover 1,910,419,698.60 2,343,904,525.99 Net profit 311,265,829.63 337,953,156.02

3. Shanghai Branch of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP has audited the 2017 financial statement of Jiangyin Tianli and issued standard and unqualified Audit Report (Ernst & Young Hua Ming (2018) Shen Zi Di 61141990-B01).

Attachment published online

The Audit Report and Financial Statement of Jiangyin Tianli Gas Co., Ltd. (January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017);

Further announcement is hereby given.

Board of Directors of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

May 22, 2018

* For identification purpose only