Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF H SHARES（H SHARES）

0
07/26/2018 | 12:11pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF H SHARES

Placing Agents

(in alphabetical order)

Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the Placing took place on 26 July 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. All conditions precedent of the Placing as set out in the Placing Agreement have been satisfied.

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* () (the ''Company'') dated 19 July 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the placement of 68,000,000 H Shares of the Company (the ''Placing''). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF H SHARES

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent to the Placing, as set out in the Placing Agreement, have been satisfied (including the granting by the Stock Exchange of the listing of and permission to deal in the Placing Shares), and completion of the Placing took place on 26 July 2018 (the ''Completion'').

An aggregate of 68,000,000 new H Shares, representing approximately 12.32% of the total number of H Shares in issue as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares, have been successfully allotted and issued by the Company on 26 July 2018 at the Placing Price of HK$38.20 to no less than six Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are not connected person of the Company. The net proceeds from the Placing amount to approximately HK$2,579.22 million.

Please refer to the Announcement for further details of the Placing.

CHANGE OF SHARE CAPITAL UPON COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The number of total issued shares of the Company has increased from 2,495,060,895 shares to 2,563,060,895 shares as a result of the issue of the Placing Shares. The number of total issued H Shares has increased from 483,940,500 H Shares to 551,940,500 H Shares upon Completion, and the number of A Shares remains unchanged as 2,011,120,395 A Shares.

The shareholding structures of the Company immediately before and after the Completion are as follows:

Immediately before the

Immediately after the

Completion

Completion

Approximate

percentage

Approximate

of total

percentage

issued share

of issued

No. of Shares capital

No. of Shares share capital

Class of Shares

(share)

(%)

(share)

(%)

A Shares

2,011,120,395

80.60

2,011,120,395

78.47

H Shares

483,940,500

19.40

551,940,500

21.53

TOTAL

2,495,060,895

100.00

2,563,060,895

100.00

Shanghai, People's Republic of China

26 July 2018

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Zhang Xueqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cao Huimin, Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin and Mr. Wai Shiu Kwan Danny.

*

for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:10:17 UTC
