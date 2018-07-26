Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Next Day Disclosure Return（H SHARES）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 12:21pm CEST

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: 上海復星醫藥(集團)股份有限公司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Stock code: 2196

Date submitted: 26 July 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities:Ordinary Shares (A Shares and H Shares)

I.

Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

30/06/2018

2,495,060,895

(comprised of 2,011,120,395 A Shares and 483,940,500

H Shares)

(Note 3)

Issue of new H Shares on 26 July 2018 pursuant to the Placing Agreement dated 18 July 2018 by the Company

68,000,000

H Shares

2.73%

HK$38.20

HK$39.35

-2.92%

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

26/07/2018

2,563,060,895

(comprised of

2,011,120,395 A Shares and 551,940,500

H Shares)

* for identification purposes only

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category.

    However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II. A.

Purchase reportTrading date

Number of securities purchased

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

Total

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

    Lowest price paid $

    Total paid $

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) _____________

  • 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ _ _____ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

Number of shares in issue

____________%

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:Chen Qiyu (Name)

Title:

Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pCA TECHNOLOGIES : FedResults Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for CA Technologies Software and Services
AQ
12:48pMATRIMONY COM : launches matchmaking sites in BD, other regions targeting 1.5 bn M
AQ
12:48pOCWEN FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:48pALLERGAN PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:48pKT : Builds Digital System for National Identification in Tanzania
PR
12:48pGlobal Automated Material Handling Equipment Market (2018-2022) is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:47pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT pulls ahead in U.S. vaping battle, shares jump
RE
12:47pPAKISTAN TOBACCO : announces Rs2.9 billion Q2 profit
AQ
12:47pPSX shoots up 875 points day before elections
AQ
12:47pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Wpu police accused of excessive force
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
3ERICSSON : ERICSSON : After profits drop, Nokia counts on 5G boost later in year
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler braced for emissions-test impact as profit weakens
5BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : N.V. Announces Q2-18 and H1-18 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.