Shanghai Municipal Government : Air pollution to rise over weekend

Shanghai's air will suffer slight to moderate pollution tomorrow under the influence of a cold front, Shanghai Environmental Monitoring Center said.

Air quality today will be good with the AQI between 45 and 90. However, the index will rise between 135 and 155 tomorrow, surpassing the 150 threshold for moderate pollution. The tiny, hazardous PM2.5 particles will be the major pollutant.

Short-term heavy pollution (AQI over 200) can be expected in some areas tomorrow evening, the center said. Slight air pollution is forecast for Sunday. Heading into the new year, the situation will ease further.

By Wednesday, one day of moderate pollution and 10 days of mild pollution had been recorded for December.