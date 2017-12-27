Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Shanghai Municipal Government : China's first jet prototype moves places

12/27/2017 | 03:54am CET

The body of a prototype of Y10, China's first domestically designed and manufactured commercial jet, is transported yesterday to the aircraft assembly line of Commercial Aircraft Corp of China in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town for exhibition from its original base in Dachang, Jing'an District. Designed in the 1970s, the Y10 - with only two prototypes - was China's first commercial jet, with 125 seats. It flew for more than 170 hours in test flights between 1980 and 1984, but the project had to be scrubbed.

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 02:54:00 UTC.

