Shanghai Municipal Government : Easier access to station

The Zhongxing Road off-ramp was thrown open to the public last night. The ramp on the North-South Elevated Road is expected to alleviate congestion near Shanghai Railway Station. Vehicles in north Shanghai will be able to drive straight to the north plaza of the station via the new ramp thus relieving traffic pressure around the south plaza. It will also ease traffic congestion on Tianmu Road, especially during the ongoing construction of the Beiheng Passage, a 19-kilometer road linking Changning, Putuo, Jing'an, Huangpu, Hongkou and Yangpu districts. It is due to be completed in 2019.