Shanghai Municipal Government : More taxi slots at downtown bus stops

The number of exclusive stopping slots for taxis at downtown bus stops has been hiked to 219 at 104 stops, Shanghai traffic police said.

The slots are usually found at both ends of a bus stop and clearly marked.

In cooperation with the city's transport commission, police announced the first 79 of such slots in August this year.

In addition, the number of street parking spots exclusively for taxi drivers during lunch and dinner has been increased to 42, police said.

The parking spots are in Changning, Hongkou, Jing'an and Xuhui districts and the Pudong New Area.

It's estimated that the parking spots have about 800 slots for taxis.

Blue signs marked with 'P' are erected at the parking spots indicating 11:30 to 13:30 and 19:30 to 21:30 as the two time periods when taxis are allowed to park there.

In urban districts, cabbies usually dine at low-price restaurants on small streets, and gradually 'colonies' of parked taxis formed in some spots.