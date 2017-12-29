Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Municipal Government : Shares rise on boost from distilleries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 01:59am CET

Shanghai stocks rallied yesterday, boosted by distilleries as Kweichow Moutai raised the price of its fiery liquor.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.63 percent to end at 3,296.38 points.

Distilleries surged, with the sub-index up 5.16 percent.

Kweichow Moutai Co, China's leading liquor maker, jumped 8.21 percent to 718.69 yuan (US$110) after announcing a rise of at least 10 percent in its product prices next year and forecasting a 58 percent increase in 2017 profit on the back of a 50 percent gain in revenue.

Moutai's gains spilled over to other distilleries. Sichuan Swellfun Co rose 3.84 percent, and Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co added 3.32 percent.

Nonferrous-metal makers such as Zijin Mining Group Co, Henan Zhongfu Industrial Co and Jiangsu Lidao New Material Co all surged by the daily limit of 10 percent, boosted by news that world copper futures prices hit a record high over the past 55 months at US$7,240 yuan per ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Xining Special Steel Co also jumped by the daily 10 percent cap to 5.68 yuan. Industrial raw materials such as nonferrous metal and steel have enjoyed profit and price gains over the year on the back of China's supply-side reform and industrial upgrading, Chuancai Securities said in a note.

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 00:59:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51a Dollar stuck near one-month low, commodity currencies buoyant
04:03aDJChina Local Government Debt at CNY16.6 Trillion at End-Nov -- Finance Ministry
03:59a Bumper year for stocks and commodities, downer for the dollar
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Workers prepare lanterns for upcoming new year in China's Shanxi
03:29a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IND : Meetings in Bariloche Giving the start of the Presidency of Argentina in G20
03:18a U.S. oil prices climb to highest since mid-2015 on surprise output drop
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:34a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Upgraded border gates to lift tourism numbers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Apologizes for iPhone Battery Issue -- Update
2Oil prices stay near high on strong U.S. refinery runs, China data
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Pipeline abandonment emerges as key issue in Grand Rapids
4AFLAC INCORPORATED : AFLAC INCORPORATED : announces $250 million in investments on the heels of tax reform law
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : Global equity issuance up from 2016 slump, bankers see further rise in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.