Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2018/07/24 - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 8115)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 2/F, Block 4, No. 4621, Jiao Tong Road, PuTuo District, Shanghai, the PRC on Friday, 10 August 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

  • 1. To consider and approve the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the ''Interim Results'') and to approve the draft announcement in respect of the Interim Results and the draft unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be published on the Company website and the GEM website;

  • 2. To consider the payment of interim dividend, if any;

  • 3. To consider the closure of the Register of Members of the Company, if necessary; and

  • 4. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zhou Jin Hui

Chairman

Shanghai, 24 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Jin Hui, Mr. Shi Hui Xing and Mr. Zhou Guo Ping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Guo Zhong, Mr. Yang Chun Bao and Mr. Song Zi Zhang.

*

For identification purpose only

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibilities, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the GEM website on the ''Latest Company Announcement'' page for at least 7 days from the date of publication.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 15:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Play selects Ericsson to accelerate nationwide mobile network expansion in Poland
AQ
05:36pWindstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves 1,000-customer milestone
GL
05:36pLUMIBIRD : Quantel Medical Opens up New Markets with Its Acquisition of ECM’s Medical Activities
BU
05:36pConstellis and lifeline response partnership announced
GL
05:35pGLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS & CLOSURES MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2021 : Analysis by Product, End-User and Region - Bottled Water Leads Growth in Most Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:35pBEST&RSQUO;S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Insurers Increasing Use of Derivatives for Liability Risk Management
BU
05:35pEXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
05:35pKBRA RELEASES REPORT : Rating Ceilings Subvert Fundamental Municipal Credit Analysis
BU
05:34pHARLEY DAVIDSON : profit beats estimates, shares rally
RE
05:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : In-demand Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United in order to salvage his career
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.