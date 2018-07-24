Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2018/07/24 - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 8115)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 2/F, Block 4, No. 4621, Jiao Tong Road, PuTuo District, Shanghai, the PRC on Friday, 10 August 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. To consider and approve the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the ''Interim Results'') and to approve the draft announcement in respect of the Interim Results and the draft unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be published on the Company website and the GEM website;

2. To consider the payment of interim dividend, if any;

3. To consider the closure of the Register of Members of the Company, if necessary; and

4. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zhou Jin Hui

Chairman

Shanghai, 24 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Jin Hui, Mr. Shi Hui Xing and Mr. Zhou Guo Ping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Guo Zhong, Mr. Yang Chun Bao and Mr. Song Zi Zhang.

