Sharecare to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for Fifth Consecutive Year

On Monday, January 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PST, Sharecare chairman and CEO Jeff Arnold will present on the company’s behalf at San Francisco’s Westin St. Francis Hotel in Elizabethan C/D Room. In addition to providing a company overview and an update on its robust digital platform for health plans and employers, Arnold will detail Sharecare’s addressable market opportunity, including the visionary organizations with strong leadership, dominant market share and a long-standing commitment to consumerism that now make up Sharecare’s rosters of clients and investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

