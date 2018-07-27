Sheaff Brock Anticipates Dow May Hit 40,000 by 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, Managing Director David S. Gilreath, CFP,® anticipates that the Dow may hit 40,000 by 2025, even while other advisors are preparing investors for what they see as the current bull market's imminent end.

In a recent article in CNBC.com, Gilreath explained his assumptions. Contrary to public perception, the current bull hasn't been running as long as most people think. Despite many assumptions it began in March of 2009, many dips in indices of more than 20 percent dips occurred between 2015 and February 11, 2016. The latter date is then, arguably, the actual start of a new bull market, according to data from Ned Davis Research, and hasn't even begun to approach the average length of 25 months for bull markets since 1900.

Even though news headlines emphasize the U.S. economy's current robust state, there are three factors to consider:

The devastating impact the Great Recession had on the economy

The lack of historic normalcy since then in the current economy

The current high levels of today's stock market

The Dow Jones would need only rise 6.75 percent (not including dividends) annually, which is less than the postwar average of 7.2 percent, to reach 40,000 by December 2025. Information in the CNBC article discusses factors set for economic growth to drive market gains that will accomplish this.

Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Sheaff Brock, is a 30-plus year veteran in the financial industry. As a founding principal of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, David Gilreath shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the company's managed accounts. He has contributed to the investment column of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the financial markets column for ABCNews.com, and the Investor Toolkit on CNBC.com.

Gilreath is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and Investopedia.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheaff-brock-anticipates-dow-may-hit-40-000-by-2025--300687982.html

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC