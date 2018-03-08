Sheckler Foundation : Unveils Its First 2018 “Be the Change” Finalists

Today, the Sheckler Foundation announced its four latest “Be the Change”
finalists: All Things Made New (ATMN), Safe Play-Space for Ryan,
Skate for Change and Team Lilly Foundation. “Be the Change” is a
web-based initiative program designed to support and provide a voice to
injured action sports athletes and children in need. Voted by the
people, the top four finalists are featured on the Sheckler Foundation
site where individuals can vote every day for their favorite cause. On
Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Sheckler Foundation will unveil the cause
with the most votes. The finalist with the most votes will then receive
support from Ryan Sheckler, the Sheckler Foundation, its SkateBOARD
members and a $10,000 financial grant to help make its mission a
reality. Meet the top four finalists and cast your vote here: shecklerfoundation.org/be-the-change.
Left-to-right, Top-to-bottom: All Things Made New (ATMN), Safe Play-Space for Ryan, Skate for Change, Team Lilly Foundation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Learn more about the top four “Be the Change” finalists here:
-
All Things Made New (ATMN)
Website: https://www.allthingsmadenew.net/
All
Things Made New (ATMN) has been serving youth in the greater Irving
area that are facing depression, loneliness, teen pregnancy, bullying,
drug use and more through mentorship, leadership and character
development programs.
-
Safe Play-Space for Ryan
YouTube: https://youtu.be/dAW42ylJ4Rk
Five-year-old
Ryan has a rare disorder, Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (H.E.D),
and because of this rare genetic disorder Ryan cannot regulate his
body temperature. Referred by professional skateboarder, Tony Tave, if
chosen as the recipient, Ryan’s camp would use the funds to build a
safe, covered play space for Ryan to play that will shield him from
the outdoor elements that affect his disorder.
-
Skate for Change
Website: https://skateforchange.org/
Started
by Skateboarder and Philanthropist, Mike Smith, Skate for Change is a
nonprofit program with chapters across the globe that allows youth to
discover/decide what their community needs, then take action. Whether
it is handing out socks or cleaning up parks, it is all about your
town and your city.
-
Team Lilly Foundation
Website: http://www.teamlillyfoundation.org/
Team
Lilly Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit assisting families battling
pediatric cancer. The foundation helps families with bills, travel for
treatment, birthday & cancer free bashes, holiday care packages to 200
kids three holidays a year, and too often, funeral expenses.
For additional information and to cast your vote, please visit shecklerfoundation.org,
About The Sheckler Foundation:
Founded in 2008, the Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for
Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back
to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by
the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and
enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the
Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects
and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate
goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”
