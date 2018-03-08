Log in
Sheckler Foundation : Unveils Its First 2018 "Be the Change" Finalists

03/08/2018

Today, the Sheckler Foundation announced its four latest “Be the Change” finalists: All Things Made New (ATMN), Safe Play-Space for Ryan, Skate for Change and Team Lilly Foundation. “Be the Change” is a web-based initiative program designed to support and provide a voice to injured action sports athletes and children in need. Voted by the people, the top four finalists are featured on the Sheckler Foundation site where individuals can vote every day for their favorite cause. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Sheckler Foundation will unveil the cause with the most votes. The finalist with the most votes will then receive support from Ryan Sheckler, the Sheckler Foundation, its SkateBOARD members and a $10,000 financial grant to help make its mission a reality. Meet the top four finalists and cast your vote here: shecklerfoundation.org/be-the-change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307006460/en/

Left-to-right, Top-to-bottom: All Things Made New (ATMN), Safe Play-Space for Ryan, Skate for Change, Team Lilly Foundation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Learn more about the top four “Be the Change” finalists here:

  • All Things Made New (ATMN)
    Website: https://www.allthingsmadenew.net/
    All Things Made New (ATMN) has been serving youth in the greater Irving area that are facing depression, loneliness, teen pregnancy, bullying, drug use and more through mentorship, leadership and character development programs.
  • Safe Play-Space for Ryan
    YouTube: https://youtu.be/dAW42ylJ4Rk
    Five-year-old Ryan has a rare disorder, Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (H.E.D), and because of this rare genetic disorder Ryan cannot regulate his body temperature. Referred by professional skateboarder, Tony Tave, if chosen as the recipient, Ryan’s camp would use the funds to build a safe, covered play space for Ryan to play that will shield him from the outdoor elements that affect his disorder.
  • Skate for Change
    Website: https://skateforchange.org/
    Started by Skateboarder and Philanthropist, Mike Smith, Skate for Change is a nonprofit program with chapters across the globe that allows youth to discover/decide what their community needs, then take action. Whether it is handing out socks or cleaning up parks, it is all about your town and your city.
  • Team Lilly Foundation
    Website: http://www.teamlillyfoundation.org/
    Team Lilly Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit assisting families battling pediatric cancer. The foundation helps families with bills, travel for treatment, birthday & cancer free bashes, holiday care packages to 200 kids three holidays a year, and too often, funeral expenses.

For additional information and to cast your vote, please visit shecklerfoundation.org, and follow @ShecklerFoundation on Instagram, Twitter, as well as on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, the Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”


© Business Wire 2018
