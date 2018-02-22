Sheffield Resources : Thunderbird Native Title Update

THUNDERBIRD NATIVE TITLE UPDATE

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) is pleased to update the market on the Native Title process for its 100% owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project located near Derby in northern Western Australia.

As advised in Sheffield's ASX announcement of 14 February 2018, a National Native Title Tribunal (NNTT) Directions Hearing was held on 20 February 2018. Following conclusion of the Directions Hearing and in accordance with standard NNTT procedure, a hearing is scheduled for April 2018.

In parallel with the NNTT process, Sheffield is confident that it can move forward with representatives of the Traditional Owners in seeking a mutually acceptable Native Title Agreement.

Sheffield will continue to advise the community and shareholders of further developments as they arise.

ENDS

For further information please contact: Bruce McFadzean Media: Yvonne Ball Managing Director Citadel-MAGNUS Tel: 08 6555 8777 Tel: +61 448 232 398 [email protected] [email protected] Website: www.sheffieldresources.com.au Follow us: @Sheffield_ASX

LinkedIn

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that generates strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high quality products to a range of potential customers.

Subject to permitting activities, the Company is targeting initial production in 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.

ASX Code: Issued shares:SFX 228.3mMarket Capitalisation: Cash (unaudited, 31 December 2017): A$162m A$31.6m

9*