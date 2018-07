"Knarr is back in production now," said Shell spokeswoman Kitty Eide, declining to comment on the current output of the field.

The Shell-operated field produced about 23,000 barrels per day before the strike, mostly oil, with some natural gas liquids and gas. The field's co-partners are Japan's Idemitsu, Wintershall [WINT.UL] and DEA.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)