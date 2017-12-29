Sheng Yuan : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Chen Zhong Min has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 2 January 2018.

Mr. Chen Zhong Min ௓ࠠ͏ ("Mr. Chen"), aged 54, obtained a Bachelor's degree in Laws from Dr. Sun Yat Sen University and a Master's degree in International Banking Law Studies from Boston University School of Law. From June 1992 to September 1995, Mr. Chen was the deputy director of the President Office of the People's Bank of China, Shezhen Branch. Mr. Chen was also the executive director of several companies in Sydney, Australia from January 1996 to August 2004. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in equity investment in Greater China region and is familiar with the international rules/laws and operations of worldwide capital market.

Mr. Chen is appointed for a ﬁxed term of one year and his appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Chen is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$720,000 per annum. No service contract has been entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company. The Director's fee has been mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Chen with reference to Mr. Chen's duties and responsibilities towards the Company and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Chen's emoluments are subject to review by the Board from time to time pursuant to the power conferred on it by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general meeting.

Mr. Chen is the holder of the convertible bonds due 2018 in the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 issued by the Company on 23 November 2017. Assuming such convertible bonds are fully converted at the initial conversion price of HK$0.35 per share, 285,714,285 shares of the Company will be issued by the Company to Mr. Chen. Hence, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen is deemed to be beneficially interested in 285,714,285 shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO"), representing approximately 8.02% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Chen (i) did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) did not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (iii) did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) did not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Chen that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and there are no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chen for his joining of the Board.

