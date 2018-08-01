Log in
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology : Kaifa was selected China Top 500 list

08/01/2018 | 03:22am CEST
On July 10th, 'Fortune' (Chinese version) released the top 500 list of China in 2017, and Kaifa ranked 487th, which has been selected for many years. Kaifa firmly implemented the 'going out' strategy theme in 2017. On the basis of adjusting and optimizing the existing business structure, deepen the depth in the semiconductor development, new energy, networking and other emerging industries, vigorously develop the global business territory to comprehensively enhance the core competitiveness of the Kaifa brand.

The China Top 500 list was prepared by Fortune (Chinese version) in cooperation with CICC Wealth Management Department, taking into account the performance and achievements of the largest Chinese listed company in the world over the past year. The Annual minimum revenue standard for the listed companies this year was RMB 13.864 billion, an increase of 22.44% after breaking through 10 billion for the first time last year.

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:22:05 UTC
