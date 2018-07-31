Log in
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology : Three Years of Training to Build Strategic Talents

07/31/2018 | 11:43am CEST
Recently, 87 reserve cadres from Shenzhen, Suzhou, Huizhou and Dongguan gathered at the Kaifa headquarters to participate in the 'Sailing' reserve cadres training event. This is the first time that Kaifa has broken the traditional reserve cadres' half-year training plan and tried a three-year 'sailing plan' to be an important measure for the development of new key talents in the future.

'Sail plan' is based Kaifa business development, develop future-oriented strategic talent, talent training program builds sustained quality engineering. Train reserve cadres are one of the important parts of this program, the company has developed three standards to attract and train reserve cadres.

In terms of selecting talents, Kaifa has developed differentiated salary standards in the recruitment of talents in famous universities in Xi'an, Changsha and Wuhan, attracting talented students good at English and professional knowledge. In 2018, Kaifa recruited 105 reserve cadres, including 40% of key university students and 78% of R&D and engineering talents. In terms of the quality of capacity development standard, Kaifa has adjusted the training period of reserve cadres from half a year to three years that combines internal training and individual driving. According to the ability growth requirements, developed a three-stage training program of integration, growth, and breakthrough. At the same time, the relevant departments have carefully equipped each reserve cadres with key employees with excellent business ability and qualifications as a tutor, coaching and participating in the goal development and capacity development plan of the reserve cadres' three-year growth process. The output quality standards, Kaifa organizes regularly evaluation, accelerate the selection and career development of excellent reserve cadres, establish excellence, cultivate talent pool, and combine reserve cadres selection and growth platform to build a key talent echelon for the future.

Extending the talent training cycle from half a year to three years is an important attempt of Kaifa talent strategy, an important part of the company's organizational capacity breakthrough and business strategy realization as well. In the follow-up work practice, Kaifa will continue to improve the 'Sailing Plan' and build a more complete mentor management plan to keep moving forward on the road of key personnel training.

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:42:09 UTC
