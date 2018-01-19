Log in
News : Companies
Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at ISPO MUNICH 2018

01/19/2018 | 06:34am CET

19/Jan/2018

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, together with its Italian subsidiary SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., will participate at the ISPO exhibition in Munich, Germany in February. SHIMA SEIKI will be a corporate sponsor to the ISPO BRANDNEW Village, a special platform for promising newcomers to the sports industry.

On display at booth BN4 in BRANDNEW Village will be the latest sportswear samples using water-repellent yarns produced on its latest line of computerized knitting machines, including revolutionary seam-free WHOLEGARMENT knitwear that features superior fit, comfort and style that are ideal for sportswear. Demonstrations will be performed on a working WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine along with a computer design system.

The flagship MACH2XS WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine features such innovations as the original SlideNeedle on four needle beds as well as the company's patented spring-loaded moveable sinker system. It can knit beautiful, high-quality 3D Items with dimensional structures and details that are unique to WHOLEGARMENT, all with very high efficiency while minimizing dependence upon labour-intensive sewing and linking. Produced in its entirety on the knitting machine, WHOLEGARMENT is sustainable knitwear that consumes only the minimum amount of materials required for that item.

The SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system will also be available for demonstrating SHIMA SEIKI's 'Total Fashion System' concept. APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing further to sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Exhibition: ISPO MUNICH 2018
Date: Sunday, 28th - Wednesday, 31st January 2018
Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM (Final day: - 5:00PM)
Venue: Messe München
Messegelände 81823 München, Germany
Tel: +49 89 949-20720
Organizer: Messe München GmbH
Tel: +49 89 949-11388
Booth No.: Hall B4 Booth BN04

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:34:06 UTC.

