Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 82

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 05:29am CET

16/Jan/2018

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will exhibit at the 82nd edition of the Pitti Immagine Filati exhibition in Florence, Italy. It will participate in the Fashion At Work section of the exhibition aimed at appealing to the technical and creative interests of visitors by providing hardware and software solutions for design, manufacturing and processing of knitted goods.

On display will be the SVR093SP short-bed version of its computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such unique fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as technical textiles. Knitted accessory items will also be presented to demonstrate the flexibility of knit production.

The latest version of SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited at Pitti Filati. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Dates: Wednesday, 24th - Friday, 26th January, 2018
Hours: 9:00AM~6:00PM (final day: 9:00AM~4:00PM)
Location: Fortezza da Basso
Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Firenze, Italy
Tel: +39 055 49721
Organizer: Pitti Immagine S.r.l.
Tel: +39 055 36931
Booth No.: C18/19
Fashion At Work Section
Padiglione Centrale (Central Pavilion)
Piano Inferiore (basement floor)

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 04:29:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12a MANCHESTER UNITED : United cut City lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez
07:12a PORSCHE : Why Lambo is now a serious supercar
07:11a GALLIFORD TRY : Serco heads up collapse winners as construction firms take hits
07:11a CITIGROUP : Citi boosts pay for women and minority staff
07:11a AKZONOBEL : Elliott ups stake in GKN in wake of takeover bid
07:11a SOFTBANK : German car dealing site calls off float after £400m injection
07:11a ACACIA MINING : beats forecasts despite Tanzanian dispute
07:11a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Penguins field marks North Sea Shell comeback
07:11a CARCLO : crashes after issuing profit warning
07:11a TENCENT : Toy maker Lego teams up with Chinese internet giant Tencent
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : GERMANY'S CONTINENTAL HIRES JP MORGAN FOR POTENTIAL BREAK-UP: sources
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus wins 2017 order race after last-gasp sales spree
3Oil prices near three-year highs, supported by healthy demand
4BOC AVIATION LTD : HNA'S PROBLEMS MOUNT AS AIRLINES DELAY PAYMENTS, BANK SETS UP TEAM TO HANDLE DEBT: sources
5TREK METALS LTD : TREK METALS : Lithium Cobalt Project Tenure Granted in NT
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.