Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 82

16/Jan/2018

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will exhibit at the 82nd edition of the Pitti Immagine Filati exhibition in Florence, Italy. It will participate in the Fashion At Work section of the exhibition aimed at appealing to the technical and creative interests of visitors by providing hardware and software solutions for design, manufacturing and processing of knitted goods.

On display will be the SVR093SP short-bed version of its computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such unique fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as technical textiles. Knitted accessory items will also be presented to demonstrate the flexibility of knit production.

The latest version of SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited at Pitti Filati. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Dates: Wednesday, 24th - Friday, 26th January, 2018 Hours: 9:00AM~6:00PM (final day: 9:00AM~4:00PM) Location: Fortezza da Basso

Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Firenze, Italy

Tel: +39 055 49721 Organizer: Pitti Immagine S.r.l.

Tel: +39 055 36931 Booth No.: C18/19

Fashion At Work Section

Padiglione Centrale (Central Pavilion)

Piano Inferiore (basement floor)

Exhibited Technology

