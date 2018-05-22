Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY EXPO"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 06:25am CEST

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. will participate in '22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOOGY EXPO.'

We will introduce our key products of Thin Films and Surface Modification technology.
Diamond coating service will be started soon, this time we will display Diamond coating samples.

We are looking forward to seeing you at our booth.

Exhibited Products

Ion Etching System
De-coating technique of coated carbide tools
Diamond Coating System
Diamond coating system sale and coating service for cutting tools and seal units
DLC Coating System
Hydrogen free DLC coating and Conductive CN coating
Plasma Ion Nitriding System
Sharpening of blade edges and improving wear resistance by nitriding
3 Nano Diamond applications
Improving characterization of plating, paint etc.

Operating Period / Time

June 20 Wed- 22 Fri, 2018
10：00～18：00 ※Last day undil 17:00

Location

Tokyo Big Sight, Japan (Access)
West hall 1, Booth No.W1-78

Organizer

Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.

* For more information on this matter, please contact '22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOOGY EXPO'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 04:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Shareholders opt for around 68% of shares for optional dividend
PU
06:37aU.S., CHINA NEARING DEAL TO REMOVE U.S. SALES BAN AGAINST ZTE : sources
RE
06:34aHEALTHSCOPE : Australia's Healthscope rejects takeover bids in strategy to spur better deal
RE
06:33aSONY : to take control of EMI Music for $1.9 bil.
AQ
06:31aPUBLIC POWER : Hydrated lime
AQ
06:31aRETAIL FOOD : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa
BU
06:30aTHAI UNION PCL : Releases Progress Report on Commitment to 100 Percent Sustainable Tuna
PU
06:29aGLOBAL KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2021: Global Knowledge Management in Financial Market: Analysis by Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends, End Users, Industry Verticals, Shares, Technology, Application Along with Top Key players like ABB, Arad Group, Elster Group SE, General Electric, IBM Corporation, Itron, Kuraray
AQ
06:29aFIREEYE, INC. : Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering
BU
06:25aSHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES : We will participate in "22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY EXPO"
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
5EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.