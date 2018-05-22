ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. will participate in '22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOOGY EXPO.'
We will introduce our key products of Thin Films and Surface Modification technology.
Diamond coating service will be started soon, this time we will display Diamond coating samples.
We are looking forward to seeing you at our booth.
Exhibited Products
・Ion Etching System
De-coating technique of coated carbide tools
・Diamond Coating System
Diamond coating system sale and coating service for cutting tools and seal units
・DLC Coating System
Hydrogen free DLC coating and Conductive CN coating
・Plasma Ion Nitriding System
Sharpening of blade edges and improving wear resistance by nitriding
・3 Nano Diamond applications
Improving characterization of plating, paint etc.
Operating Period / Time
June 20 Wed- 22 Fri, 2018
10：00～18：00 ※Last day undil 17:00
Location
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan (Access)
West hall 1, Booth No.W1-78
Organizer
Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.
* For more information on this matter, please contact '22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOOGY EXPO'
