Shipt Expands Delivery With Lidl to Northern Virginia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading online grocery marketplace, today announced they will be expanding with Lidl, one of the world’s largest retailers. Starting May 22, Shipt will begin home delivery from Lidl stores in Ashburn, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge, Va. to residents in the surrounding area.



Cumulatively, the expansion gives more than 360,000 households in Northern Virginia access to Lidl products, such as fresh foods and household essentials, delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members who sign up will receive an annual membership for $49 (normally $99).

Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders over $35.

“This expansion diversifies our store offerings to include Lidl, a favorite of Northern Virginia residents,” said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer of Shipt. “Lidl’s affordability and quality make this expansion a natural fit for Shipt, and residents in Northern Virginia will be able to access their staple Lidl products in a whole new way for the entire family.”

Since opening its first U.S. stores in June 2017, Lidl has built a loyal following among customers who appreciate Lidl’s high quality products and affordable prices. This expansion with Shipt offers Lidl customers an additional avenue to access fresh produce and award-winning products, providing a time-saving solution for families who already know and love the Lidl brand.

“Northern Virginia is home for Lidl US, and we are happy to expand our pilot with Shipt to offer our Northern Virginia neighbors another convenient way to experience Lidl’s award-winning products,” said Zara Khaleeli, senior project manager at Lidl US. “Starting today, Shipt customers in Northern Virginia can have Lidl’s high quality groceries delivered directly to their doors.”

To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add to its shopper network throughout the surrounding area. They will be a part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 50 million households in more than 100 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Ala., and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 10,500 stores in 28 countries, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015, and today sells its award winning products across six east coast states. For more information, visit www.lidl.com

