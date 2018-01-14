ShopperTrak earns industry recognition for commitment to delivery excellence and driving retail value

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions today announced its traffic insights solution brand, ShopperTrak, achieved top ratings in the 2017 RIS Software LeaderBoard for its on-going commitment to delivery excellence and driving retail value. In the annual report, retailers ranked ShopperTrak in the Top 10 for categories focused on customer satisfaction, retailer return on investment, and total cost of operations.



While other industry reports are based on analyst votes, the LeaderBoard uses an independent research firm to establish customer satisfaction scores based on evaluations submitted by more than 300 different retail companies. RIS News explains, “The Customer Satisfaction score is the signature element in the LeaderBoard survey and is unique in that no other report by any research or analyst firm measures Customer Satisfaction ratings of retail software vendors based on evaluations completed by hundreds of retailers.”

“Customer satisfaction motivates everything we do,” said Bill McCarthy, general manager of ShopperTrak Americas. “We strive to create meaningful working relationships with our clients and provide a valuable impact to their business. We’re honored to be recognized by our customers in the 2017 RIS News LeaderBoard, which demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and delivery excellence.”

The ShopperTrak team is dedicated to ensuring the delivery of best-in-class solutions and services for its customers. At the heart of all customer relationships is the ShopperTrak professional services team, consisting largely of engagement managers who possess extensive retail experience. They are focused on ensuring customers realize optimum value and ROI from ShopperTrak technology, insights and services specific to their business operations. This is evident by award winning customer success stories such as the annual Retail TouchPoints Store Operations Superstar Awards, illustrating how ShopperTrak solutions and services enable retail customers to better understand and leverage shopper traffic insights.

ShopperTrak traffic solutions and valuable new insights are currently being demonstrated at National Retail Federation 107th Annual Convention & EXPO at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit Tyco Retail Solutions’ booth #3103 from January 14-16 to see firsthand how they are helping retailers “Experience What’s in Store.”

