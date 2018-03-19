Should Physician Payments Be Tied to Value? An AJMC® Commentary Explores an “Appropriateness Modifier”

Typically, the cost of a good or service fluctuates with its value:
ticket prices for the same seats in a football stadium soar during the
playoffs compared with preseason, and a person selling cold drinks on a
hot beach can charge more than someone hawking them in the snow.
But authors
writing in The American Journal of Managed Care® say that’s
not so in healthcare, where a coronary stent for unstable angina is
reimbursed at the same rate as one for stable angina, even though the
first case likely brings higher value. Of course, each patient and
situation is different, and there’s the challenge: how can the current
trend toward value-based care create incentives for essential tests and
procedures while not simply discouraging procedures across the board?
In the current issue, Zirui Song, MD, PhD, of Harvard Medical School and
Massachusetts General Hospital introduces the idea of the
“appropriateness modifier” with co-authors Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD;
Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD; and Kevin G. Volpp, MD, PhD, all from the
Department of Medical Ethics & Health Policy at Perelman School of
Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
An appropriateness modifier would be based on both the indication and a
patient’s characteristics, such as comorbidities. The authors
acknowledge the concept has advantages and limits, but it has one clear
plus: it can co-exist with both fee-for-service (FFS) and alternative
payment models as the healthcare system transitions to new forms of
reimbursement, which most experts say is taking longer than expected.
And cost-sharing for patients could go up and down, too, with patients
paying less if a procedure was highly appropriate.
The authors outline four elements: (1) the appropriateness modifier
could start with services “for which clear differences in
appropriateness are observable and supported by guidelines,” (2) the
modifier could be built into FFS models without downside risk, (3)
unlike bundled payments and steps that limit use, the appropriateness
modifier doesn’t limit treatment options, and (4) specialists retain
control rather than relying on referrals from primary care.
Despite the challenges, the authors write the conversation is worth
having. “Moving American medicine toward value for populations, yet
precision for individuals, will require innovations in payment and
delivery. Incorporating a clinically nuanced measure of appropriateness
into payment and benefit design could offer a meaningful next step,” the
authors write.
