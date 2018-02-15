Log in
Shropshire Council : Grant scheme funding available for Shropshire farmers

02/15/2018 | 11:41am CET
15/02/2018

Farmers across Shropshire are being encouraged to bid for a share of £60 million, offered by the Government to enable them to purchase equipment to improve the productivity of their farm.

Launched last week (7 February 2018), the RDPE Countryside Productivity Small Grant scheme aims to help farmers across the country achieve improvements in either animal welfare, resource efficiency or nutrient management.

Through this scheme, farmers can apply for funding between £3,000 and £12,000 - up to 40% of the total cost of the equipment on offer.

It is only open to farmers based in England and includes livestock, dairy, arable and horticulture.

Applications can be made online until 14 March 2018 (midday).

Nic Laurens, Shropshire Council's Cabinet member for economic growth, said:

'The agricultural sector is very important to Shropshire, with over 81% of the county's land area designated to agricultural production - one of the highest levels in England.

'This new DEFRA scheme provides a tremendous opportunity for you and your farm to benefit from RDPE grant funding. The application process is straightforward and there is a wide range of equipment on offer which could help you to improve your farm's productivity.'

Full details, including eligibility, the type of equipment that can be purchased and how to apply, can be found on the following link https://www.gov.uk/guidance/countryside-productivity-scheme.

Shropshire Council published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:40:04 UTC.

