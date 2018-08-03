Log in
Shutdown of Popular Online Drug Site Highlights Another Source of Affordable Medications for Americans, Drugmart.com

08/03/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

With the costs of health care, medications, and insurance premiums continuing to rise in the United States, many Americans have turned to Canadian and other international pharmacies for affordable alternatives. However, as of July 13, 2018, a popular website for many Americans seeking such drugs was shut down following a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. After 17 years in business, CanadaDrugs.com is now gone, leaving sites like Drugmart.com to ensure affordable, quality medications are still accessible to those who need them in the United States.

Drugmart.com sources product exclusively from pharmacies in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. These countries have the most robust, secure and stringent regulatory requirements for their medications. Drugmart.com provides the highest quality drugs available at the most affordable prices possible--often at savings of up to 80% over USA pricing. Drugmart.com has a patient care facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with extensive experience in providing the best front-end patient care, whether in-person, online, or over the phone. Drugmart.com offers both brand-name and generic drugs for individuals and pets. You’ll find their low prices, helpful information and frequently asked questions about all the drugs they sell on their secure website.

Drugmart.com is now welcoming former CanadaDrugs.com customers and working with them to set up new accounts. To get started, Drugmart.com requires a health profile, shipping information and your prescription--that’s it! Of course, one does not need to have had a CanadaDrugs.com account to shop on Drugmart.com. To see how much you may be able to save on your medications, visit their website or speak to their customer service team today at 1-800-248-5139.

About Drugmart.com

Drugmart.com is a prescription referral service certified by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association and Pharmacychecker.com. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, they strive to provide Americans with quality, affordable prescription and non-prescription medications from Canada and other international pharmacies. Customers will find they provide world-class customer service and access to a wide range of products and services.


© Business Wire 2018
