Shutdown of Popular Online Drug Site Highlights Another Source of Affordable Medications for Americans, Drugmart.com

With the costs of health care, medications, and insurance premiums
continuing to rise in the United States, many Americans have turned to
Canadian and other international pharmacies for affordable alternatives.
However, as of July 13, 2018, a popular website for many Americans
seeking such drugs was shut down following a plea deal with the U.S.
Department of Justice. After 17 years in business, CanadaDrugs.com is
now gone, leaving sites like Drugmart.com to ensure affordable, quality
medications are still accessible to those who need them in the United
States.
Drugmart.com sources product exclusively from pharmacies in the United
Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. These countries have the
most robust, secure and stringent regulatory requirements for their
medications. Drugmart.com provides the highest quality drugs available
at the most affordable prices possible--often at savings of up to 80%
over USA pricing. Drugmart.com has a patient care facility in Winnipeg,
Manitoba, Canada, with extensive experience in providing the best
front-end patient care, whether in-person, online, or over the phone.
Drugmart.com offers both brand-name and generic drugs for individuals
and pets. You’ll find their low prices, helpful information and
frequently asked questions about all the drugs they sell on their secure
website.
Drugmart.com is now welcoming former CanadaDrugs.com customers and
working with them to set up new accounts. To get started, Drugmart.com
requires a health profile, shipping information and your
prescription--that’s it! Of course, one does not need to have had a
CanadaDrugs.com account to shop on Drugmart.com. To see how much you may
be able to save on your medications, visit their website or speak to
their customer service team today at 1-800-248-5139.
About Drugmart.com
Drugmart.com is a prescription referral service certified by the
Canadian International Pharmacy Association and Pharmacychecker.com.
Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, they strive to provide
Americans with quality, affordable prescription and non-prescription
medications from Canada and other international pharmacies. Customers
will find they provide world-class customer service and access to a wide
range of products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005530/en/