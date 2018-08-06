Log in
SiS Mobile : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/06/2018 | 06:56am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SiS Mobile Holdings Limited 新龍移動集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1362)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of SiS Mobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 16 August 2018 (Thursday) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months period ended 30 June 2018; and considering the payment of interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board of

SIS MOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Wong Yi Ting

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Lim Kiah Meng, Mr. Fong Po Kiu and Ms. Wong Yi Ting as executive directors, Mr. Lim Kia Hong and Mr. Lim Hwee Hai as non-executive directors and Ms. Chu Chung Yi, Ms. Ng See Wai Rowena and Ms. Doe Julianne Pearl as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

SiS Mobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:55:01 UTC
