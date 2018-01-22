Sidoti & Company Launches Company Sponsored Research Website

Provides Update on March 29th NYC Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, the preeminent provider of equity research covering small-cap companies for distribution to institutional investors, today announced that it has launched a website www.sidoticsr.com, specifically devoted to Company Sponsored Research (CSR?) published by its analysts. Sidoti has undertaken its CSR initiative in response to changing industry dynamics that make it increasingly difficult for small-cap companies with interesting investment theses to obtain a sufficient level of high-quality research coverage. Sidoti's program enables companies that wish to increase their corporate visibility to commission CSR at a time when the buy-side, faced with a surge in passively managed funds and increased regulations, including most recently MiFID II, are no longer able to support Wall Street's research departments in a manner that makes it economical for brokerages to provide the breadth of small-cap coverage of just a few years ago.

Peter Sidoti, CEO, stated, "We have been very pleased by the warm reception that CSR has received from our nearly 500 institutional investor clients and trust our product lives up to SEC Advisory Committee recommendations, made years ago, that were supportive of commissioned research as a means of filling the gap left by the loss of sell side coverage. In an effort to provide more widespread distribution, we thought a CSR website would make it easier for family offices, registered investment advisors and retail investors who wished to discuss an opportunity with their financial advisors to access our CSR." Mr. Sidoti went on to note, "We have also been receiving an increasing number of inquiries from very interesting, yet underserved, companies about our CSR program. We believe the website will be a great tool for them to learn more about its attributes and potential benefits in terms of more informed valuations, liquidity, and visibility."

Sidoti & Company, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, has implemented important measures to maintain the quality, credibility, independence, and integrity of its CSR offering. The firm, which does not employ investment bankers, will not provide any investment banking services to a CSR company, as it believes the potential of a large investment banking fee raises the specter of conflict of interest. Moreover, the CSR product offered is virtually identical to its "traditional" equity research, with the same analysts who cover companies on a traditional basis writing our reports on CSR clients. Finally, Sidoti has established a CSR review committee, with two independent members, with a mandate to assure the program and associated research meet the highest standards. More information on the CSR program can be found at www.sidoticsr.com/csr.

Currently, Sidoti provides CSR coverage on: Hexindai Inc. (HX), inTest Corporation (INTT), OurPet's Company (OPCO), OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTCM), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK); Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), and Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT), with five more companies set to launch before or shortly after their next quarterly earnings release. Last week, due to the fact that the company was acquired, Sidoti had to drop its CSR coverage of IXYS Corporation (IXYS).

Separately, Sidoti today announced that its March 29, 2018 investor conference, to be held in NYC at the Marriott Marquis, to-date has nearly 100 registered presenters. Accredited investors that wish to attend can find a list of presenting corporations and registration information at www.sidoti.com/events.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

Sidoti & Company, LLC is Wall Street's preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. We cover about 225 companies across a range of industries. The companies covered by our traditional research typically have a history of profitability, maintain strong balance sheets, and tend to have limited, if any, coverage by other Wall Street firms. We also offer a company sponsored research program, with many of the covered companies sharing these same attributes.

Our approach affords institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro-cap company focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets. We believe that these asset managers are generally underserved by other larger brokerage firms that typically target larger managers.

