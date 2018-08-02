Log in
Siemens : Planned share buyback to service the employees share subsidy program

08/02/2018 | 11:24am CEST

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services.
In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.7 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion and has about 48,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens Healthineers that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'look forward to', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will', 'project' or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens Healthineers' management, of which many are beyond Siemens Healthineers' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens Healthineers may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens Healthineers neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in IFRS not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be non-GAAP financial measures. These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens Healthineers' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with IFRS in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled financial measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Disclaimer

Siemens Healthineers AG published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:23:03 UTC
