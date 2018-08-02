Siemens : Planned share buyback to service the employees share subsidy program

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services.

In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.7 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion and has about 48,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

