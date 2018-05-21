Log in
SigmaRoc : Audited full year results for year ended 31 December 2017

05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST

SigmaRoc plc

('SigmaRoc' or the 'Company')

Audited full year results for year ended 31 December 2017

SigmaRoc plc, the AIM listed buy-and-build construction materials group, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Financial highlights1 31 December 2017 31 December 2016
Underlying Revenue £27.1m £0.0m
Underlying EBITDA £5.5m (£2.4m)
Underlying EBITDA margin 20.3% n/a
Underlying Operating Profit £2.6m (£2.4m)
Underlying EPS 2.0p (1.4p)
Net cash £7.0m £0.2m

1 Underlying results are stated before acquisition related expenses, certain finance costs, share option expense and warranty & indemnity insurance. References to an underlying profit measure throughout this Annual Report are defined on this basis.

2 Year on year unaudited operational improvements when comparing Ronez unlevered operational results for 31/12/2016 with unlevered operational results (operational results exclude parent Company) of the Group for 31/12/2017.

Highlights

  • Targeted improvements exceeded: 37% EBITDA2 uplift on 11% sales growth

  • Platform for growth established: four acquisitions in first year across two clusters

  • Solid asset backing confirmed: £41m Ronez asset valuation up from £22m

  • Ronez drill results successful: Expected quarry life of 40 years

  • Employee engagement strengthened: delivered Lost Time Injury free year

  • Overall execution of strategy successful: Group ready for further growth

CLICK HERE to download the Audited full year results for year ended 31 December 2017

David Barrett, Executive Chairman, commented:

'I am pleased to report a strong year in 2017 where we were able to exceed our expectations and build a solid platform from which to continue to deliver on our growth strategy.'

'We successfully integrated our Channel Islands cluster. With the launch of the trading business and by applying our operational expertise, we were able to deliver a 37% uplift in EBITDA2 from the cluster compared to the previous year. That highlights the value we are able to create from purchased assets and I look forward to updating the market at the appropriate time on the further development of our acquisition pipeline.'

'I am pleased with the progress of developing our UK specialist concrete business with our two acquisitions late last year. We expect these businesses to contribute to further profit development in 2018. I look forward with confidence and have every expectation of making further substantial progress this year.'

Max Vermorken, CEO, commented:

'Our strategy is performing well, having completed the first four months of 2018 with Group sales on target. The upward revaluation of our Channel Islands fixed assets, together with the freehold land in our UK precast cluster, shows the strong asset backing underpinning our business. This provides a strong platform from which to grow and we look forward to further development in 2018.'

SigmaRoc will host a meeting for analysts at 9.30am today at Berenberg, 60 Threadneedle Street London EC2R 8HP. Please email [email protected] to arrange attendance. Conference call dial-in details are available upon request. A recording will also be available on request.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

SigmaRoc plc

Max Vermoken / Ian Osburn

Tel: +44 (0) 207 002 1080
Strand Hanson (Nominated and Financial adviser)

James Spinney / James Dance

Tel: +44 (0) 207 409 3494
Berenberg (Broker)

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Laure Fine

Tel: +44 (0) 203 207 7800
IFC Advisory (Financial PR)

Graham Herring / Miles Nolan / Zach Cohen

Tel: +44 (0) 203 934 6630

Disclaimer

SigmaRoc plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:09 UTC
