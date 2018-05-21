Signaling Devices Procurement Report – Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Selection, and Category Management Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Signaling
devices Market Procurement Research Report.’ This report breaks
down the data and analysis behind the procurement of signaling devices
and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement.
Our reports from the electrical
components category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and
suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers information on the
procurement best practices to help them reduce their spend.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005830/en/
Signaling Devices Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Engaging with the suppliers who offer consistency in providing
quality products is one of the procurement best practices for
buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says
SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers who have the
ability to provide responsiveness toward maintenance and service are the
preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download
a FREE sample
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of
category spend.
Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a
key role in influencing the global category spend for signaling
devices.
-
The growth of major end-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical,
and pharmaceutical
-
The increase in the use of strobe beacons
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:
View
the full report before purchasing.
Report scope snapshot: signaling devices category
Market Insights:
-
Global category spend
-
Category spend growth
-
Regional influence on global spend
-
To know more, download
a FREE sample
Category Pricing Insights:
Cost-saving Opportunities:
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
To know more, download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005830/en/