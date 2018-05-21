Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Signaling Devices Procurement Report – Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Selection, and Category Management Analysis by SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Signaling devices Market Procurement Research Report.’ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of signaling devices and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical components category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers information on the procurement best practices to help them reduce their spend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005830/en/

Signaling Devices Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Signaling Devices Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Engaging with the suppliers who offer consistency in providing quality products is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers who have the ability to provide responsiveness toward maintenance and service are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download a FREE sample

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for signaling devices.

  • The growth of major end-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical
  • The increase in the use of strobe beacons

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: signaling devices category

Market Insights:

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Regional influence on global spend
  • To know more, download a FREE sample

Category Pricing Insights:

Cost-saving Opportunities:

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • To know more, download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pBANK OF BARODA : CBI files charge sheet against top officials of Kanpur-based firm
AQ
08:31pQUICKLOGIC : CTO to Present at the MAPLD Show
PR
08:31pINTRICON : Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference
BU
08:30pData firm IHS Markit to buy Ipreo in $1.86 billion deal
RE
08:30pINCEPTION MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:29pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : DAE signs unsecured revolving credit facility of US$480 mn expandable to US$800 mn
AQ
08:29pEMIRATES NBD BANK : supports Al Ihsan Charity Association's Eid Clothing project
AQ
08:28pAmbitious bids were sought for failed British rail line, MPs told
RE
08:28pHASBRO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26pENERGEN : Corvex, Icahn to mull bid for oil and gas producer Energen
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.