Silver Services Partner Designation from ServiceNow

07/31/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today it has achieved the Silver Partner designation for the ServiceNow Sales and Services programs. Coming in rapid succession after the attainment of Bronze earlier this year, today’s Silver attainment reiterates Stefanini’s commitment to providing high-quality services that harness the power of the ServiceNow platform.

While rapidly growing its ServiceNow practice, Stefanini has also maintained high quality standards, obtaining a 9.3 customer satisfaction rating, almost a full point higher than the 8.4 average of all partners. According to Stefanini’s ServiceNow Practice Director, Timothy First, “during the first half of 2018 we focused on driving more velocity for our customers, increased training throughout our team, and driving very high customer satisfaction – as you can see from the results, we were very successful in our focus!”

Stefanini’s offerings consist of a full complement of services around ServiceNow including implementation, enhancement, augmentation and management. Mr. First highlights, “We’re really excited by some of the tremendous success we’ve had in not only solving IT problems, but also tackling true business issues and delivering results that made businesses more efficient and improved the overall experience for all their employees at the same time.”

End-to-end Solutions with Stefanini TotalCare™

Stefanini offers ServiceNow services that go beyond initial implementation and licensing. Through Stefanini TotalCare™, the company offers a broad set of end-to-end solutions that are packaged and priced on a competitive, scalable, predictable monthly subscription basis. “With Stefanini TotalCare™, we work with you to administer, enhance, adapt and grow ServiceNow to maximize its potential for your organization,” said Mr. First.

TotalCare™ provides everything you need for ServiceNow in one convenient package, without sacrificing quality. TotalCare™’s unique approach includes SLA-driven administration and break-fix within the platform, architecture and roadmap advisory, proactive service monitoring, managed upgrades and a flexible enhancement package to grow the strategic value of the platform. According to Mr. First, “This unique approach maximizes the value you receive from your investment in the ServiceNow platform and allows us to focus on our goal of nurturing long-term partnerships, not individual transactions.”

Stefanini’s presence in 40 countries allows clients to benefit from its flexible, agile services. With a global reach spanning four continents and nearly three decades of IT outsourcing experience, the company uses its smart-shore delivery model to offer a blend of offshore, nearshore and onshore delivery in a way that optimally leverages lower-cost resources without compromising quality.

Editorial Contacts
Carla Ferber ([email protected])
Vanessa Morais ([email protected])
+1 248 263.8612

© GlobeNewswire 2018
