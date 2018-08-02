Silverbridge : Constantia Life and Health Assurance Company Limited chooses SilverBridge as solutions provider

[Attachment] Constantia Life and Health (CLAH) has contracted SilverBridge Holdings to provide them with a solution to assist with the distribution and administration of its new group life product. This new partnership brings with it the opportunity for SilverBridge to deliver an end-to-end outsourced business operations solution that supports the growth strategy of CLAH.

The Web-based solution accommodates a variety of channels from Online to Broker Network. Broker Network provides the intermediary channel with the ability to create and refer leads, complete group scheme quotations, and onboard new business using a single platform that is fully integrated into the policy administration system (PAS).

The outsourced solution supports straight-through processing (STP) between the Web front-end and the PAS. This facilitates the complete insurance group scheme process at all the touch points throughout the group scheme policy life cycle.

'InBiz Group Life' is a product developed by Constantia to cater for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) seeking to access business assurance solutions that protect their businesses from business interruptive risks. Given the short implementation timeframes, the business wanted to partner with a provider that could tick all the boxes as a one-stop shop for system and administration capabilities,' says Riaan Cloete, the newly appointed Senior Manager for Life Operations at CLAH.

'We felt that SilverBridge was best placed to assist us with our strategic objectives within this new distribution channel that brings short-term and long-term intermediaries together with a common growth objective by leveraging off one another,' he says.

'The success of this partnership is a combination of continuous client engagement with CLAH, our deep understanding of their business needs, our people-centric approach, and the ability to demonstrate our solution capabilities. This saw us differentiating ourselves from our competitors and securing the contract,' says Angelique Strumpher, Administration Manager for Outsourced Solutions at SilverBridge.

The outsourced services provided include the enablement and support of the lead management and Web quotation solution, electronic and automated policy administration services, provisioning electronic fulfilment to intermediaries and group scheme administrators. and the provision of monthly reports.

'We are excited about the sales opportunities that the Group Life product underwritten by GenRe will provide. Partnering with SilverBridge enables us to focus on our core strategy while they assist us with the solutions needed to fulfil our vision,' says Simon Seripe, Senior Manager for Life and Funeral Benefits at CLAH.

About SilverBridge

SilverBridge has over 20 years' experience as a leading provider of insurance software solutions in the African financial services industry. Our footprint extends to 13 African countries. SilverBridge has introduced an enhanced service offering allowing financial services companies the opportunity to respond quickly to changing markets. With more than 30 customers throughout Africa, SilverBridge has the knowledge, experience, and technology to help its clients do better business.