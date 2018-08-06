Sime Darby Berhad : Industrial launches new Next Generation Cat Excavators

The two new models, Cat 320 and Cat 320 GC make debut in Malaysia

Puchong, 6 August 2018 - Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd ('SDI') recently launched the new Next Generation Cat Excavators (NGH) - Cat 320 and Cat 320 GC, making their maiden entry into the Malaysian heavy equipment market.

The two new excavators are the culmination of Caterpillar's 25 years of research, testing hundreds of machines and reflecting the views expressed by its customers over the years.

With keyless push-button start and large touch screen features, the new excavators offer unique combinations of purpose-built features designed to match customers' productivity and applications. The NGH also promotes safer work environments and are able to mitigate risks through multiple active safety features.

The new Cat 320 which boasts the industry's highest standard factory-equipped technology, the integrated Cat Connect Technology, is capable of increasing operating efficiency by up to 45 percent over traditional grading operations.

The new Cat 320 GC, designed for low to medium-duty applications, combines the right balance of productivity features with reduced fuel consumption and maintenance costs. The result is high reliability and low cost-per-hour performance.

Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd Managing Director Teoh Cy Kuan said the launch heralded a new chapter for Sime Darby Industrial and Caterpillar.

'We have come a very long way since 1929, when Sime Darby Berhad first acquired the Sarawak Trading Company with the Caterpillar franchise for Sarawak. Our forefathers in Sime Darby Berhad even way back then, had the foresight to build a lasting relationship with Caterpillar. That relationship has withstood the test of time, even surviving World War II, global financial crises and political upheavals.

'We are proud to be embarking on this exciting new journey with the Caterpillar next generation excavators,' Teoh added.

'The Next Generation Cat Excavators are designed to exceed customers expectations in terms of fuel efficiency, productivity, safety and operator comfort. Together with SDI, we provide solutions that enable our customers to perform their work at lower costs,' said Caterpillar's Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry Sales Manager (Indonesia & Asia) Sam M. Vedhakumar.

Also present were Sime Darby Berhad's Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffri Salim Davidson, Caterpillar's Vice President for the Finance Service Division Todd Phibee, Caterpillar's Managing Director for Finance Service Asia Sam Kwun and Caterpillar's Jakarta District Manager Richard Planisek.

Technology boosts efficiency by up to 45 percent

Offering guidance for depth, slope and horizontal distance to grade, the Cat Grade with 2D system helps operators reach the desired grade quickly and accurately. Using the system's E-fence feature enables the machine to work safely under structures or near traffic by preventing any part of the excavator from moving outside operator-defined set points.

The excavator comes with a standard 2D system which can be upgraded to Advance 2D Cat Grade or 3D Cat Grade. Standard Grade Assist automates boom, stick and bucket movements, so operators stay on grade simply and effortlessly with single-lever digging.

A prominent feature, the Cat Payload on-board weighing, integrated on the Cat 320 at the factory, delivers precise load targets and increased loading efficiency with on-the-go weighing and real-time payload estimates without swinging to prevent truck over/under-loading.

Another technology advancement of the machines is that the Cat LINK™ hardware and software connect job sites to the office and provide customers with machine-critical operating information.

Fuel savings reaching 15 to 20 percent

Durable Cat engines provide duty-matched power ratings from 108 to 118 kW for the two new excavators. The efficient Next Generation machines consume 15 to 20 percent less fuel than the previous, corresponding models. New Smart Mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions, optimising both fuel consumption and performance. Engine speed is automatically lowered when there is no hydraulic demand to further reduce fuel usage.

More efficient than single-fan systems, the new cooling system employs multiple electric fans, which independently monitor hydraulic oil, radiator and air-to-air aftercooler temperatures to deliver the exact airflow required. With a new hydraulic system built for responsiveness and efficiency, the Cat 320 GC and 320 feature a new main control valve that eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses and lowers fuel consumption. Fewer hydraulic lines on the excavators result in 20 percent less oil required, lowering long-term operating costs.

Maintenance costs reduced as much as 15 percent

Offering extended and more synchronised maintenance intervals, the new Cat excavators do more work at a lower cost and reduce maintenance costs by up to 15 percent over the previous series. Featuring higher dirt capacity, the new Cat hydraulic return filter boasts a 3,000-hour service life, a 50 percent increase over previous filters. A new Cat air filter with integrated pre-cleaner, primary and secondary filters extends its service life up to 100 percent over previous designs, while a new fuel tank cap filter extends service life to 2,000 hours.

All daily maintenance checks for engine oil, fuel water separator, fuel tank water and sediment, and cooling system level are performed from ground level, making the routine checks faster, easier and safer. Consolidated filter locations reduce service time.

New cab designed to enhance operator performance

Both Next Generation Cat Excavator cabs come equipped with standard features like keyless push-button start, large standard 203-mm touchscreen monitor with jog dial keys for control and sound-suppressed rollover protective structures (ROPS) to offer the next level of operator comfort, safety and quiet operation. Programmable joystick buttons for response and pattern allow the operator to dial in productivity settings. New advanced viscous mounts reduce cab vibration by up to 50 percent over previous models to reduce operator fatigue.

Equipped with a choice of Comfort, Deluxe or Premium cab packages, the new spacious cab features a low-profile design and large front, rear and side windows to enhance visibility to the front and side of the excavator. Optional 360-degree visibility combines images from multiple machine-mounted cameras to enhance the operator's sight-lines in all directions. Automatic climate control maintains internal cab temperature settings, regardless of external ambient temperatures. A Bluetooth® integrated radio with USB ports for connecting and charging phones bring creature comforts from the home to the operator's office. A tilt-up console for the Deluxe and Premium cab designs affords easy cab entry and exit.

About Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd

Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd, a leader in the heavy equipment business, represents Caterpillar and a range of allied brands, offering a comprehensive range of heavy equipment products and services across Asia Pacific. Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd is among the world's largest Caterpillar dealers and carries a comprehensive range of industrial solutions via its Allied Solutions portfolio across a network of more than 110 branches throughout the Asia Pacific region. Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd distributes leading heavy equipment brands such as New Holland and Kubota agricultural tractors, Terberg terminal tractors and Perkins engines. The division has operations in Australia, Brunei, China, Christmas Island, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Maldives, New Caledonia Papua New Guinea, Singapore and Solomon Islands.



