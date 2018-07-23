Log in
Simmons First National : Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter 2018 - July 23, 2018

07/23/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Pine Bluff, AR - Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: SFNC) today announced record net income of $53.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $23.1 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $30.5 million, or 132.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58, an increase of $0.22, or 61.1%, from the same period in 2017. Included in second quarter 2018 results were $1.1 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $27.9 million, or 104.3%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59, an increase of $0.17, or 40.5%, from the same period in 2017.

Click here to read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 21:42:07 UTC
