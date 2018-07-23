Simmons First National : Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter 2018 - July 23, 2018

Pine Bluff, AR - Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: SFNC) today announced record net income of $53.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $23.1 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $30.5 million, or 132.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58, an increase of $0.22, or 61.1%, from the same period in 2017. Included in second quarter 2018 results were $1.1 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $27.9 million, or 104.3%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59, an increase of $0.17, or 40.5%, from the same period in 2017.

Click here to read the full press release.