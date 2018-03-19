Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Simple Energy : Strengthens Roster of Utility Partners with Addition of Dayton Power and Light and Indianapolis Power & Light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:21pm CET

AES to join Simple Energy investor base which includes The Westly Group, Vision Ridge Capital, and Techstars Ventures

Simple Energy, the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and omni-channel instant rebates, announced today that The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L) and Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), each a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (AES), will join its roster of more than 50 utility and co-op partners. Both DP&L and IPL will incorporate Simple Energy’s digital platform into their customer engagement operations to achieve high levels of performance in sustainability, safety, reliability and service for the utilities’ nearly one million customers.

DP&L will deploy Simple Energy’s fully-integrated platform that includes Behavioral Energy Efficiency, Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service offerings to engage, empower and enable its customers to take energy-wise actions to improve their energy efficiency. IPL will use Simple Energy Marketplace to help consumers save energy, time and money, while allowing the utility to maximize the impact of its demand side management program.

“The energy industry is changing, and so are customers’ expectations of their utilities. With Simple Energy’s Marketplace platform, we’re making it simple and easy for customers to take advantage of energy saving products and services. This exciting deployment will improve the efficacy of our demand side management portfolio,” said Craig Jackson, incoming President and CEO of DP&L and IPL. “Our partnership with Simple Energy enables us to continue to drive the transformation of one of the world’s largest industries.”

Simple Energy also is announcing that upon closing AES Next, a subsidiary of AES, will join current investors The Westly Group, Vision Ridge Capital, and Techstars Ventures. This newest addition to Simple Energy’s investor base brings a deep understanding of the electricity sector, including renewables and energy storage, and a commitment to accelerating innovations across a broad set of AES business units and markets.

“Our mission is to motivate and enable customers to make energy wise decisions while enabling utilities to be central to the clean energy future,” said Yoav Lurie, CEO and Founder of Simple Energy. “Customers like DP&L and IPL are committed to accelerating the digital energy transitions underway in their businesses. Our investors share this digital vision and are helping us achieve our mission more quickly and sustainably.”

As a Certified B Corporation, Simple Energy is using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges with an unwavering commitment to making participation in utility demand side management programs a satisfying journey. Simple Energy’s digital demand side management tools create highly-personalized, relevant and timely recommendations to help consumers make better energy decisions and provide utilities with a turnkey platform that combines planning, implementing and monitoring activities into one dashboard. Simple Energy’s products and services – like Behavioral Energy Efficiency, Simple Energy Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service – make consumers energy aware, guide them to take the right steps to reduce energy use and help them to make more informed purchasing decisions about dynamic rates, programs and technologies. Learn more about Simple Energy at http://simpleenergy.com.

About Simple Energy

Simple Energy is the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and customer engagement software for large investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities like Exelon, Southern Company, Xcel Energy, National Grid and SMUD. Simple Energy’s software as a service (“SaaS”) instant rebate, customer engagement, digital marketing and ecommerce solutions engage customers, drive energy savings, facilitate the sale of energy-saving products and services, and serve as the platform for the utility of the future.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aAO SMITH : A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment
PR
10:01aVerizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty
GL
10:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces a Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Who Acquired Straight Path Common Stock
PR
10:01aPGIM REAL ESTATE FINANCE : and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio
BU
10:01aFIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Partners with Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research
BU
10:01aEntrust Datacard Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation
BU
10:01aCLARIANT : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
GL
10:01aDesktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million
BU
10:01aNXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation
GL
09:59aMATERION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.