Simple Energy : Strengthens Roster of Utility Partners with Addition of Dayton Power and Light and Indianapolis Power & Light

AES to join Simple Energy investor base which includes The Westly Group, Vision Ridge Capital, and Techstars Ventures

Simple Energy, the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and omni-channel instant rebates, announced today that The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L) and Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), each a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (AES), will join its roster of more than 50 utility and co-op partners. Both DP&L and IPL will incorporate Simple Energy’s digital platform into their customer engagement operations to achieve high levels of performance in sustainability, safety, reliability and service for the utilities’ nearly one million customers.

DP&L will deploy Simple Energy’s fully-integrated platform that includes Behavioral Energy Efficiency, Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service offerings to engage, empower and enable its customers to take energy-wise actions to improve their energy efficiency. IPL will use Simple Energy Marketplace to help consumers save energy, time and money, while allowing the utility to maximize the impact of its demand side management program.

“The energy industry is changing, and so are customers’ expectations of their utilities. With Simple Energy’s Marketplace platform, we’re making it simple and easy for customers to take advantage of energy saving products and services. This exciting deployment will improve the efficacy of our demand side management portfolio,” said Craig Jackson, incoming President and CEO of DP&L and IPL. “Our partnership with Simple Energy enables us to continue to drive the transformation of one of the world’s largest industries.”

Simple Energy also is announcing that upon closing AES Next, a subsidiary of AES, will join current investors The Westly Group, Vision Ridge Capital, and Techstars Ventures. This newest addition to Simple Energy’s investor base brings a deep understanding of the electricity sector, including renewables and energy storage, and a commitment to accelerating innovations across a broad set of AES business units and markets.

“Our mission is to motivate and enable customers to make energy wise decisions while enabling utilities to be central to the clean energy future,” said Yoav Lurie, CEO and Founder of Simple Energy. “Customers like DP&L and IPL are committed to accelerating the digital energy transitions underway in their businesses. Our investors share this digital vision and are helping us achieve our mission more quickly and sustainably.”

As a Certified B Corporation, Simple Energy is using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges with an unwavering commitment to making participation in utility demand side management programs a satisfying journey. Simple Energy’s digital demand side management tools create highly-personalized, relevant and timely recommendations to help consumers make better energy decisions and provide utilities with a turnkey platform that combines planning, implementing and monitoring activities into one dashboard. Simple Energy’s products and services – like Behavioral Energy Efficiency, Simple Energy Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service – make consumers energy aware, guide them to take the right steps to reduce energy use and help them to make more informed purchasing decisions about dynamic rates, programs and technologies. Learn more about Simple Energy at http://simpleenergy.com.

About Simple Energy

Simple Energy is the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and customer engagement software for large investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities like Exelon, Southern Company, Xcel Energy, National Grid and SMUD. Simple Energy’s software as a service (“SaaS”) instant rebate, customer engagement, digital marketing and ecommerce solutions engage customers, drive energy savings, facilitate the sale of energy-saving products and services, and serve as the platform for the utility of the future.

