Simple Energy : Strengthens Roster of Utility Partners with Addition of Dayton Power and Light and Indianapolis Power & Light

Simple Energy, the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and
omni-channel instant rebates, announced today that The Dayton Power and
Light Company (DP&L) and Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), each
a subsidiary of The
AES Corporation (AES), will join its roster of more than 50 utility
and co-op partners. Both DP&L and IPL will incorporate Simple Energy’s
digital platform into their customer engagement operations to achieve
high levels of performance in sustainability, safety, reliability and
service for the utilities’ nearly one million customers.
DP&L will deploy Simple
Energy’s fully-integrated platform that includes Behavioral Energy
Efficiency, Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service offerings to engage,
empower and enable its customers to take energy-wise actions to improve
their energy efficiency. IPL will use Simple
Energy Marketplace to help consumers save energy, time and money,
while allowing the utility to maximize the impact of its demand side
management program.
“The energy industry is changing, and so are customers’ expectations of
their utilities. With Simple Energy’s Marketplace platform, we’re making
it simple and easy for customers to take advantage of energy saving
products and services. This exciting deployment will improve the
efficacy of our demand side management portfolio,” said Craig Jackson,
incoming President and CEO of DP&L and IPL. “Our partnership with Simple
Energy enables us to continue to drive the transformation of one of the
world’s largest industries.”
Simple Energy also is announcing that upon closing AES Next, a
subsidiary of AES, will join current investors The Westly Group, Vision
Ridge Capital, and Techstars Ventures. This newest addition to Simple
Energy’s investor base brings a deep understanding of the electricity
sector, including renewables and energy storage, and a commitment to
accelerating innovations across a broad set of AES business units and
markets.
“Our mission is to motivate and enable customers to make energy wise
decisions while enabling utilities to be central to the clean energy
future,” said Yoav Lurie, CEO and Founder of Simple Energy. “Customers
like DP&L and IPL are committed to accelerating the digital energy
transitions underway in their businesses. Our investors share this
digital vision and are helping us achieve our mission more quickly and
sustainably.”
As a Certified B Corporation, Simple Energy is using the power of
business to solve social and environmental challenges with an unwavering
commitment to making participation in utility demand side management
programs a satisfying journey. Simple Energy’s digital demand side
management tools create highly-personalized, relevant and timely
recommendations to help consumers make better energy decisions and
provide utilities with a turnkey platform that combines planning,
implementing and monitoring activities into one dashboard. Simple
Energy’s products and services – like Behavioral Energy Efficiency,
Simple Energy Marketplace and Rebates-as-a-Service – make consumers
energy aware, guide them to take the right steps to reduce energy use
and help them to make more informed purchasing decisions about dynamic
rates, programs and technologies. Learn more about Simple Energy at http://simpleenergy.com.
