Simply Be : Targets U.S. Market with Ambitious Relaunch and a Dynamic New Look in U.S. Rebrand

British size-inclusive brand Simply Be is turning its focus on the U.S.
market with a relaunch supported by a global rebranding program, a
strategic digital strategy, a dedicated New York-based team, exclusive
collections designed specifically for its American consumer and
U.S.-specific campaigns featuring prominent curve models Natalie
Nootenboom and Sarina Nowak.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005214/en/
Natalie Nootenboom for Simply Be (Photo: Business Wire)
After six years in the U.S. market, Simply Be is moving away from a
catalogue model in favor of becoming a digital pure-play by the end of
2018, in line with the spending habits of its millennial, Gen Y and Gen
Z consumers, and is adopting a new look for visual marketing
communications that will make all campaign images, videos and Instagram
posts shoppable.
Richard Clark, International Director at N Brown Group, the parent
company of Simply Be, “We saw in our sales data the huge market
opportunity for Simply Be in the U.S. that required new design and
marketing approaches that can better engage with our consumer in a
language she responds to and through territory-specific content created
for her that will inspire her to look and feel her best."
THE NEW CAMPAIGNS AND TALENT
Rich Storer, U.S. Vice President of Marketing, Americas, at N Brown
Group, “Simply Be has always been proud, brave and pioneering in
its communications and now for the first time, we are creating
territory-specific product category campaigns for Simply Be in the U.S.
to keep the brand agile, current and ensure focused attention is placed
on key categories for consumers."
Shot on location in Palm Springs and Los Angeles, the campaigns feature
Natalie Nootenboom (niece of super model Devon Aoki and DJ Steven Aoki)
and Sports Illustrated model and face of Khloe Kardashian’s Good
American denim brand Sarina Nowak modeling swimwear, athleisure and
festival collections that have been designed and curated exclusively for
the territory.
Rich Storer, "We have seen a shift in age demographics for Simply
Be US and the relaunch will help to target existing and new younger age
demographics. These women are millennial’s and Gen Z shoppers and they
consume brand communications differently than women did in the past, and
most certainly differently from a catalogue customer," continues Storer.
"They want new-now-next from the brands they are engaging with, a
constant but authentic dialogue; and they don’t want to feel 'sold to'
so we need to respond to their appetite in a language they understand
and relate to."
"We have a responsibility to empower women and this comes in
many different forms, but first and foremost we are a fashion brand so
our new image is an assertive step away from the often-vanilla campaign
images hitherto used in the US curve market. These images convey
confidence, sass, verve, sex appeal and energy and beautiful curves in a
more editorial manner.”
EXCLUSIVE U.S. COLLECTIONS
In another first, Simply Be is committed to creating exclusive
collections for the U.S. market that will make up a substantial
proportion of the product offering over the next 12 months and beyond,
beginning with the brand's debut athleisure collection being released in
March 2018 and a specially curated festival collection released April
2018.
Ralph Tucker, Chief product and supply officer, "In order
to give our customers the best range of products possible we are
introducing these collections after much research with focus groups and
feedback from dedicated influencers, brand ambassadors, customers and
leading industry players. Some of these collections will also
be released in the U.K. and will be key tools in informing us of market
potential we can capitalize on in all our territories."
GLOBAL AND U.S. ROLL-OUT & POP-UP STORES
The Simply Be U.S. relaunch will be marked by the launch of three new
digital campaigns dedicated to the U.S. market. These feature bold new
images that are a marked departure from the kind of prosaic images
proffered by most plus-size brands in the sector, and new branding of
Simply Be's logo will coincide with the relaunch, created with LOVE
agency based in Manchester, England.
Rich Clark, “The US market is part of our ambitious global roll
out to make our N Brown power brands become synonymous with fashion that
fits. We understand that the global citizen has become closer, however
we also understand that the way the consumer content, advice and
inspiration has, and will continue to change. To help on this road, we
are placing content and social at the heart of our strategy, to ensure
we create social currency and become part of our customers' every day
conversation.”
The launch will be supported by a number of pop-up stores in cities and
universities across the country, beginning in New York this summer,
where shoppers can interact with the collections, try them on, and
experience Simply Be's market-leading fit. Brand fit experts will be
available in store to guide shoppers and digital purchases will be sent
via a home delivery service.
TALENT COLLABORATIONS
Simply Be is working with Sarina Nowak, Natalie Nootenboom and model and
social media star La’Tecia Thomas beyond the campaign images on
forthcoming collaborations and other projects throughout the year.
Rich Storer, "These women are incredibly beautiful and have the
kind of strong personalities and opinions that we champion, and which
have earned them the loyalty of legions of Instagram fans, who value
their authenticity and unapologetic love of their bodies. They also have
unique insights into what really moves the millennial curve market
making them ideal partners for Simply Be."
UNIQUELY QUALIFIED
Angela Spindler, chief executive officer at N Brown Group, "We
are a size inclusive brand but our focus is always on the curvier woman.
There are significant barriers to entry for those wishing to compete in
this market. Firstly, developing the expertise in fit and design needed
to produce compelling fashion lines for this customer. Also, the
economics are challenging when you consider that typically 60% of the
cost of a garment is in the fabric. At N Brown Group we have been
serving this market for over 50 years, we have the expertise and the
economics built in to our model. We constantly evolve to serve our
target customers better and currently go to market via 11 brands
providing size inclusive offerings to different demographics, this
enables us to buy significant volumes from our suppliers partners
ensuring that we are competitively priced within the market."
Additionally, Spindler explains “the N Brown Group has invested in
excess of £100m over the past few years to ensure our customer offering
is the best it can be, including technology to enhance the fit through
U.S. sizes 6 to 32.”
DOWNLOAD LINK TO CAMPAIGN IMAGE SELECTS
https://paulwilmotcommunications.box.com/s/hojprq7yp0rdh6lsqyxmkfsw66vdd5q2
The Simply Be USA re-launch will roll out from the 15th
March 2018.
WWW.SIMPLYBE.COM
- EDITORS NOTES -
ABOUT SIMPLY BE
Simply Be was founded in 1999 and caters to an audience of women aged
18-35 in a size range spanning U.S. size 6-32. The brand ships to the
U.K., Ireland, U.S. and will be opening in Australia and South Africa
later this year. It is stocked by ASOS and Zalando.
ABOUT N BROWN GROUP
N Brown Group plc is an online retailer headquartered in
Manchester, England, founded in 1859. An expert in fashion that fits and
flatters, N Brown is one of the UK’s leading digital retailers. Its key
retail brands are JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. It offers an
extensive range of products, predominantly clothing and footwear. N
Brown is all about democratizing fashion and is size inclusive, focusing
on the needs of underserved customer groups – size 20+ and age 50+. The
company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of
the FTSE 250 index. The group employs over 2,600 people. Group revenue
for the financial year ending 4th March 2017 was $1.2 Billion.
THE PLUS-SIZE MARKET
The ‘plus-size’ market in the U.S. makes up just 10% of overall apparel
sales. But 67% of women wear a size 14 or larger – that's a big
disconnect. Sales of women’s plus-size apparel in the U.S. rose 6% to
$21.4 billion in 2016, twice the growth rate of overall apparel
sales, which totaled $218.7 billion (NPD Group). Growth in the plus-size
market is expected to increase at a rate of 4% per year to reach $24
billion by 2020. Additionally, another study showed that 34% of American
teenagers were purchasing plus-sized clothing in 2015, an almost
two-fold increase from 19% in 2012.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005214/en/