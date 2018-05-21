SingAsia : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINGASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 星 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8293)

NOTICE OF EGM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of SingAsia Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Suite 3401, 34/F., Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 14 June 2018 at 12:00 noon to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT:

(a) conditional upon The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of and permission to deal in the shares (the ''Shares'') of HK$0.002 each in the share capital of the Company falling to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Share Option Scheme (the ''Share Option Scheme''), the terms of which are set out in the document marked ''A'' which has been produced to this meeting and signed by the chairman of this meeting for the purpose of identification, the rules of the Share Option Scheme be and are hereby approved and adopted and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to grant options and to allot, issue and deal in the Shares as may be required to be allotted and issued upon the exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take all such steps as they may consider necessary or expedient to implement the Share Option Scheme; and

(b) the aggregate number of Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to (a) above, together with any issue of Shares upon the exercise of any options granted under any other share option schemes of the Company as may from time to time adopted by the Company, shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution.''

By order of the Board SingAsia Holdings Limited Sim Hak Chor Chairman Hong Kong, 18 May 2018 Registered office: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Clifton House 19th Floor, Prosperity Tower 75 Fort Street 39 Queen's Road Central P.O. Box 1350 Central Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Hong Kong Cayman Islands Notes:

(1) Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person to represent the member.

(2) To be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event no later than Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at 12 : 00 noon (Hong Kong Time).

(3) The record date for determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM will be Friday, 8 June 2018. All transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4 : 00 p.m. on Friday, 8 June 2018 (Hong Kong time).

(4) Where there are joint holders of a share of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of such holders so presents whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

(5) Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the EGM and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

(6) If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a ''black'' rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 8:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will publish an announcement on the website of the Company athttp://www.singasia.com.sg/ and on the website of the Stock Exchange athttp://www.hkexnews.com.hkto notify Shareholders of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled meeting.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sim Hak Chor, Ms. Serene Tan, Mr. Yeung Chun Sing Standly and Ms. Wang Chunyang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence, Mr. Jong Voon Hoo and Mr. Chan Fong Kong Francis.

