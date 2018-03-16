Singapore Exports Unexpectedly Fall in February

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil domestic exports unexpectedly declined in February, due to a decline in shipments of electronics and non-electronics goods.

Exports of goods made in Singapore fell 5.9% in February compared with a year earlier, after posting a 12.9% gain in January, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore said Friday.

The median estimate of 10 economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for February exports to expand 3.1% from a year earlier. Only two economists had predicted a contraction.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 2.6% in seasonally adjusted terms, after a 0.4% contraction in January. Economists in the poll had projected a median 1.6% contraction in February.

Electronics exports declined 12.3% from a year earlier, after falling 3.9% in January, while non-electronics shipments fell 3.4 after posting a 20.7% gain in January.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports fell 8.0%, after a 8.7% fall in the previous month.

The city-state's shipments to China, its biggest export destination, fell 23.6% in February from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3% gain in the previous month, IE Singapore said.

Exports to the European Union fell 15.8% from a year earlier, reversing a 16.8% gain in January. Exports to the U.S., however, grew 54.7%, extending the previous month's 53.3% increase.

