Singapore Manufacturing Activity Eases in February

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity eased in February after the official purchasing managers index hit an eight-year high earlier.

The overall manufacturing PMI fell to 52.7 from 53.1 in January, which was the highest since December 2009, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said.

The PMI reading has stayed above 50, which indicates expansion, for 18 consecutive months now, the institute said Friday. A reading below that indicates contraction.

The institute attributed the lower reading to a decline in electronics production and deceleration in the non-electronics segment that hurt factory output.

The PMI for electronics declined to 52.1 in February from 52.9 in the previous month, the data showed.

An upturn in the global technology cycle fueled strong growth in Singapore's electronics production and exports last year. However, most economists and even the central bank have predicted output will level off in 2018.

