Singapore Manufacturing Activity Hits Eight-Year High

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity accelerated in January as the official purchasing managers index reached a new eight-year high.

The overall manufacturing PMI rose to 53.1 from 52.8 in December, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said Friday.

The PMI, which was the highest since December 2009, was the 17th consecutive reading above 50, which indicates expansion. A reading below that threshold indicates contraction.

The institute attributed the improvement to acceleration in segments including factory output, new orders, exports and inventory.

The PMI for electronics, however, declined to 52.9 in January from 53.2 in the previous month, the data showed.

An upturn in the global technology cycle fueled strong growth in Singapore's electronics production and exports last year. However, most economists and even the central bank have predicted output will level off in 2018.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]