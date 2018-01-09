Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore charges 11 men over Shell oil heist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 06:09am CET
FILE PHOTO: Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore

Eleven men were charged in a Singapore court on Tuesday over their part in an alleged oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, court documents showed.

Police in the island-state, Asia's main oil trading hub, said earlier on Tuesday they had detained 17 men and seized millions of dollars in cash and a small tanker during their investigations into a theft at the Pulau Bukom industrial site.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which first reported the theft to authorities in August, said in a news release that the arrests included "a limited number of Shell employees" and that it anticipated "a short delay in the supply operations at Bukom."

Nine Singaporeans were charged over the theft and two Vietnamese nationals were charged with receiving stolen goods, transferred from Pulau Bukom to a vessel named Prime South, charge sheets showed.

Those arrested by police during raids on Sunday, all men, ranged in age from 30 to 63. Police said the six who had not been charged were still under investigation.

Police said they also seized S$3.05 million (1.7 million pounds) in cash and a small, 12,000-deadweight-tonne tanker.

They have also frozen the suspects' bank accounts, the police said.

Bukom is the largest wholly owned Shell refinery in the world in terms of crude distillation capacity, according to the company's website.

Shell declined to say how much oil had been stolen. The charge sheets specified gasoil as the stolen commodity and listed varying amounts for each man charged.

Shipping and oil refining have contributed significantly to Singapore's rising wealth during the past decades.

The Southeast Asian city-state is one of the world's most important oil trading hubs, with most of the Middle East's crude oil passing through Singapore before being delivered to the huge consumers in China, Japan and South Korea.

Singapore is also Southeast Asia's main refinery hub and the world's biggest marine refuelling station.

Shell is one of the biggest and longest established foreign investors in Singapore. Its oil refinery on Bukom island, situated 5.5 km to the southwest of Singapore, is the company's biggest such facility in the world, with a processing capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

Southeast Asia is a hotspot of illegal oil trading. In some cases, oil has been illegally siphoned from storage tanks, but there have also been thefts at sea.

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) says that siphoning of fuel and oil at sea in Asia, including through armed robbery and piracy, saw sharp increases between 2011 and 2015.

There has been a modest decline since then, although the organisation said in a quarterly report that oil theft was still “of concern,” especially in the South China Sea, off the east coast of Malaysia.

The stolen fuel is generally sold across Southeast Asia, offloaded directly into trucks or tanks at small harbours away from oil terminals.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Henning Gloystein; Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By John Geddie and Fathin Ungku

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a Singapore charges 11 men over Shell oil heist
05:59a Australian Building Approvals Jump -- Update
05:23a Alibaba founder Ma says will "seriously consider" Hong Kong listing
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:14a Asian shares edge up, yen jumps as BOJ trims bond buying
05:14a Asian shares edge up, yen jumps as BOJ trims bond buying
04:20a Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly channelled to North Korea university - report
04:13a U.S. oil prices hit highest since 2015, but doubts loom over rally
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx soars after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion biotech bid
4ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015, Ablynx soars
5MOTHERCARE PLC : Mothercare slashes full-year profit forecast, shares sink

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.