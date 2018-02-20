Singer Sewing : Dog Collar, Leash and Pouch

Posted February 19, 2018, 9:21 pm

Create a custom collar and leash to suit the personality of your special pup.

This project also includes a matching key pouch for you to carry your keys (or those necessary plastic bags!) while walking your canine.

Shopping List

 ¼ yard fabric

 ¼ yard fusible interfacing

 One 6' nylon coil zipper

 All-purpose sewing thread

 3 yards of 1' wide webbing (for leash)

 One 1' D-ring

 One 1' parachute clip buckle

 One 1' swivel clasp

 One swivel hook on chain

 Two 3/16' eyelets, plus attaching tool

 One ¾'-1' diameter split ring

 ¼ yard of ⅛' wide ribbon (for the zipper pull)

 Liquid seam sealant

Download PDF Instructions