Singer Sewing : Dog Collar, Leash and Pouch

02/20/2018 | 12:51am CET

Posted February 19, 2018, 9:21 pm

Create a custom collar and leash to suit the personality of your special pup.

This project also includes a matching key pouch for you to carry your keys (or those necessary plastic bags!) while walking your canine.

Shopping List

 ¼ yard fabric

 ¼ yard fusible interfacing

 One 6' nylon coil zipper

 All-purpose sewing thread

 3 yards of 1' wide webbing (for leash)

 One 1' D-ring

 One 1' parachute clip buckle

 One 1' swivel clasp

 One swivel hook on chain

 Two 3/16' eyelets, plus attaching tool

 One ¾'-1' diameter split ring

 ¼ yard of ⅛' wide ribbon (for the zipper pull)

 Liquid seam sealant

Download PDF Instructions

Singer Sewing Company published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:50:03 UTC.

