Singer Sewing : Dog Collar, Leash and Pouch

Posted February 19, 2018, 9:21 pm
Create a custom collar and leash to suit the personality of your special pup.
This project also includes a matching key pouch for you to carry your keys (or those necessary plastic bags!) while walking your canine.
[Attachment]
Shopping List
¼ yard fabric
¼ yard fusible interfacing
One 6' nylon coil zipper
All-purpose sewing thread
3 yards of 1' wide webbing (for leash)
One 1' D-ring
One 1' parachute clip buckle
One 1' swivel clasp
One swivel hook on chain
Two 3/16' eyelets, plus attaching tool
One ¾'-1' diameter split ring
¼ yard of ⅛' wide ribbon (for the zipper pull)
Liquid seam sealant
Download PDF Instructions
Singer Sewing Company published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:50:03 UTC.