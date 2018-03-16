Single-Most Important Annual Event in Optical Communications and Networking, OFC 2018 Wraps in San Diego with Major Announcements in Data-Center Connectivity, 5G and Cloud Computing

OFC 2018, the largest global conference and exposition in optical
communications and networking, wrapped up an impressive and stimulating
week in San Diego, CA, showcasing the latest innovations in the field,
with more than 15,500 attendees, 700+ exhibitors from 65 countries, and
over 850 peer reviewed technical sessions.
The only global event where attendees witness the innovation behind the
technology that powers communications today, OFC has been on a steep
growth trajectory over the last three years, increasing in overall
square footage by 44% and experiencing a 21% growth in exhibitors and
attendees.
“Optical advancements in 5G, next-gen optical transport, multi-layer
optical internetworking, open transport hardware/software and
disaggregation led many discussions this week during OFC–in
ground-breaking research presented, technical workshops, product
launches and in the plenary addresses from industry visionaries,” said
Martin Birk, Lead Member of Technical Staff, AT&T Labs, USA,
and a General Chair of OFC 2018. “OFC is the industry’s stage to
present, debate, launch and demonstrate the innovations driving
applications including AI and connected vehicles that are on the cusp of
changing the world in which we live.”
Technical sessions addressed the very latest groundbreaking optical
innovations, data-center connectivity, 5G-oriented optical networking,
quantum communication and cloud computing, and the application of
artificial intelligence and machine learning in optical networks.
Innovations in Optics
The foremost researchers presented industry leading technical
peer-reviewed papers, including:
The
Long and the Short of Transmission Performance Evaluation -
Comparing performance measurement techniques of multiplexed signal
transmissions reveals channel correlation driven differences that depend
on distance and become indistinguishable at transoceanic-scale
transmission lengths. By testing transmitter measurement schemes,
engineers from TE SubCom, New Jersey, USA, demonstrated that differences
between performance measurements depends on the transmission distance
and choice of DSP used.
IBM
Reveals a Novel Energy-saving Optical Receiver with a new Record of
Rapid Power-on/off Time - Based on complementary
metal-oxide-semiconductor (COMS) technology, a group of researchers from
IBM Research in Zurich, Switzerland, together with a consortium working
under the EU-funded project “ADDAPT,” have demonstrated a novel optical
receiver (RX) that can achieve an aggregate bandwidth of 160 Gb/s
through four optical fibers. This is not only the fastest data
transmission speed to date, but the newly developed optical receiver
also features the link power-on/off functionality and can wake-up and
achieve phase-lock in eight nanoseconds, the shortest switch time in
record.
New
Study Compares 400G Optical Transceivers for Next-Generation Datacenter
Networks - To hone in on how different designs of 400G transceivers
would affect device cost and power consumption, and how these cost
differences would eventually influence the cost of datacenter networks,
an international research team from Greece, Luxemburg and Spain have
analyzed and compared the cost and power consumption of different 400G
transceivers. For the first time, they predicted each transceivers cost
reduction trends over the next five years using a mathematical model.
The researchers further evaluated the cost and power consumption of
constructing and upgrading the datacenter based on Facebook’s Fabric
architecture, using different transceiver-installation technologies and
providing cost-effective and power-efficient connectivity solutions for
different sizes of datacenters.
Fast,
High Capacity Fiber Transmission Gets Real for Data Centers - A
cutting edge, “off-line” signal transmission mechanism, experimentally
demonstrated just a few years ago, is now on-line as a real-time
bi-directional transmission system. A research team from Nokia reported
the real-time, bi-directional transmission of 78 interleaved, 400
gigabit per second (Gb/s) channels with a 31.2 terabit per second (Tb/s)
fiber capacity.
Exhibit Floor Programming
Communications executives, including global network operators and
thought-leaders, converged during the Market Watch programming to
discuss the latest application topics and business issues in the field
of optical communications. The Network Operator Summit, a one day
program, supplied professionals from equipment manufacturers to
component manufacturers with the inside perspective from service
providers and network operators, as they discussed how their
requirements may impact the future of the industry.
Global Exhibits
More than 700 global organizations, including established global brands
and industry start-ups, used this year’s event to launch and demonstrate
new products and innovations on 350,000 square feet of exhibit space.
Organizations participating in OFC 2018 include: Arrayed Fiberoptics
Corporation, ATOP Corporation, Cicor Group, Ciena, Coriant, Corning
Incorporated, Cisco Systems, EFFECT Photonics, Finisar, Fujitsu Optical
Components, Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc.; Huawei
Technologies, Infinera, Juniper Networks, Liverage Technology, Inc.,
Lumentum, Mellanox Technologies, Mitsubishi International, Nokia and
more. Technologies on display include network and test equipment,
optical transport systems and optical component, fiber cables and
specialty fiber manufacturers.
Major global companies including ATOP, ColorChip, Huawei and Xilinx
showcased products and solutions in 5G, WDM Transport Network (WTN),
submarine optical fiber and data center technologies.
