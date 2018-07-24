Sinn Féin : Flynn welcomes pause in use of mesh

24 July, 2018 - by Órlaithí Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed news that the Department of Health in the South has announced a pause in the use of mesh for in all procedures involving transvaginal mesh devices.

The West Belfast MLA said:

'Sinn Féin has been calling for a moratorium on the use of mesh for quite some time. We welcome news the Department of Health in the south have called for a pause in the use of mesh in all procedures involving transvaginal mesh devices for management of Stress Urinary Incontinence or Pelvic Organ Prolapse in HSE funded hospitals.

'Myself and party colleagues Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Louise O'Relly TD have been working to support mesh campaigners highlight the life-changing injury that can result from the use of mesh implants.

'It is important those injuured by mesh have access to appropriate treatment and we will continue to with the campaigners to ensure that no one else suffers as a result of mesh treatments.'